A Tour of a Couple More Democrat Party “S***holes”

A resident of Dick Durbin’s “s***hole” district Peggy Hubbard has been conducting walking tours. For decades, Dickie Durbin has never made a positive difference for these, the forgotten people.

Durbin has no room to talk. https://t.co/6s73GweBX2 — kurt pilz (@belvidude61) January 15, 2018

This was her first tour was of East St. Louis while heavily armed.

This IS East St Louis IL

Dick Durbin’s Hometown!

Democrats Ruined This… https://t.co/ilo6QPzVEK — Peggy A Hubbard (@pahubb43) January 13, 2018

San Francisco’s going to be a “s***hole” soon too.

😱SAN FRANCISCO GOES FROM SANCTUARY CITY TO S***HOLE…LITERALLY😱

🔥That’s what happens💔 😷See S.F.’s Feces Heat Map😷 San Francisco Is A Literal S***hole, Public Defecation Map Reveals https://t.co/AWxHvQoc13 via @dailycaller — RespectTheAnthem (@AnthemRespect) January 16, 2018

We would be negligent if we didn’t include downtown Cali! It’s probably Maxine’s district.

🇺🇸This may look like a third-world country ❗️but it’s actually Democrat-run California.😳 pic.twitter.com/7xGTLSdm0J — Tom Alex ❤️ ✝️🇺🇸 (@rejialex7) January 14, 2018

More Democrat plantations.

Yes sir like these places. Democrats ran them into the ground. pic.twitter.com/pUeLpidWeG — Latonya Ellington, Ph.D (@OmahaWellology) January 14, 2018