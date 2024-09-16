ABC News Is Mum on the Whistleblower Affidavit

The Black Insurrectionist who revealed the affidavit from a whistleblower on ABC’s potentially corrupt behavior before and during the debate said no one from ABC has commented.

Neither @ABC nor the Harris campaign made any statement on the whistleblower affidavit. In fact, the only statement was the admission that the only fact-checking was planned for Trump. There have now been several verified facts of the affidavit: fact-checking of Trump only, podium, and special accommodations for Harris. Both of these have been proven already. It’s time for an investigation into this.

As far as I know, Bob Iger hasn’t responded to Bill Ackman about the allegations by a whistleblower in an affidavit about the serious claims against ABC’s fake news.

.@RobertIger Dear Bob, I assume that you have been made aware of this affidavit which was made public earlier today in which a whistleblower states that @ABC worked closely with the @KamalaHarris campaign in sharing the substance of the questions, avoiding certain topics,… https://t.co/Y95zdQ5Vk3 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 16, 2024

Ackman added:

If indeed this turns out to be true, which is looking increasingly likely, consider the character of the presidential candidate that would cheat in a debate, allowing her staff to negotiate the questions in advance, the camera angles, the required fact checking of her opponent, and the lack of fact checking of her own answers.

Also, consider what journalists — in this case David Muir and Linsey Davis — and the network that would agree to these conditions.

I thought it was bad when @KamalaHarris would only agree to a debate on a favored network with a friendly moderator.

If this is false, where are Muir and Davis’s public ‘over my dead body’ denials. And what does @abc have to say?

For the sake of journalism, I hope this is a fiction. Sadly for the state of truth in media, I expect the whistleblower’s allegations will be deemed to be true.

Why has David Muir not responded to the accusations leveled by the whistleblower? One has to draw a negative inference. https://t.co/qKFxIcQgFY — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 16, 2024