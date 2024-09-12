ABC News Might Have Given Debate Questions to Harris’s Team

Former top Clinton advisor and veteran Democrat pollster Mark Penn is urging ABC News to investigate claims that Kamala Harris’s team allegedly received advance notice of debate questions.

Posts have also surfaced that an alleged ABC whistleblower may soon release an affidavit alleging the Harris campaign was given sample questions and that moderators were instructed to fact-check Trump but not Harris.

Review of Internal Texts and Emails

On Thursday, Penn called for ABC to launch a formal internal investigation into its news division’s planning and execution of this week’s presidential debate to determine whether there was some effort at “rigging the outcome of the debate.”

ABC News came under bipartisan criticism because of its moderator’s fact-checking.

We haven’t seen evidence so far, but the way the debate went down is enough to call for an investigation.

“I actually think they should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm; I don’t know how much of this was planned in advance,” Penn told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

“I don’t know what they told the Harris campaign; I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate; I think the situation demands nothing less than that,” he added.

Former New York legislator Ben Geller wrote on X:

An ABC whistleblower is set to expose a rigged debate, revealing two key claims:

1. The Harris campaign received sample questions that were nearly identical to those asked during the debate.

2. There was a promise that Donald Trump would be fact-checked while Kamala Harris would not face any scrutiny.

The whistleblower also points to several other elements designed to give Harris a significant edge in the debate.