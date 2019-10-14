ABC News, NY Times Spread Hoax Videos to Spread Outrage

We have three examples of media hoaxes this week. If you doubt the media and the press can’t be trusted, trust no more.

ABC News posted a 2010 video at a Kentucky gun range and pretended it came from Syria with Turks allegedly bombing the Kurds. Only that’s not true. They used footage from a Kentucky gun range.

The Knob Hill Gun Range said it looks like their video and ABC News admitted the “error,” taking the clip down.

Here’s ABC News passing off footage from a Kentucky gun range as action from the Turkey/Syria conflict pic.twitter.com/WeaI2XebSE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2019

Here are two videos side by side. One of them is a video from a firing range in Kentucky, the other is ABC trying to pass the first video as footage from Syria. How do these people wake up and look at themselves in the mirror everyday? pic.twitter.com/2tVDp3599Q — (@MadMikeOfficial) October 14, 2019

They were caught so now they are apologizing. They took it down.

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

NY TIMES WANTS MEME REGULATION, POSTED A HOAX MEME

A one-year-old meme of Trump killing opponents was used today to spark outrage. It’s another hoax. Stephen Miller commented, “It’s somehow just a coincidence New York Times wrote a big story about it a week after the New York Times ran an op-ed about the need for government regulation of memes.”

“A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week,” reports the New York Times.

The origin of the original video is a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service wherein members of a church congregation are massacred.

5. As much as I hate to post this, given how much people are talking about this story, and that it involves the president’s club, his supporters, and an organization that supports him, here’s the video in question: pic.twitter.com/qqtllitsIP — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 14, 2019

Pastor Mark Burns was at the event and it was not shown. The NY Times LIED.

There was NO #TrumpVideo played at #AMPFEST19. I was there speaking with @DonaldJTrumpJr, @SarahHuckabee, @AlvedaCKing, & and many others. No one would allow such video played. But #kathygriffin gets a pass for her assassination picture!??? — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) October 14, 2019

THE BABY MIGHT BE ALIVE

This widely-circulated video appears to show a dead baby, but her eyes are moving and she moves her head. We don’t know if someone manipulated the video to make it seem like she’s alive. Just be careful with these videos.

Then there is the fact that the Kurds have control of Twitter. Keep in mind the PYK is a far-left terrorist group.

The problem is it was passed around by media without fact-checking.

All your fakes are belong to us…… pic.twitter.com/ozzyQHWAyu — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 14, 2019