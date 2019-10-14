ABC News, NY Times Spread Hoax Videos to Spread Outrage

By
S.Noble
-
0

We have three examples of media hoaxes this week. If you doubt the media and the press can’t be trusted, trust no more.

ABC News posted a 2010 video at a Kentucky gun range and pretended it came from Syria with Turks allegedly bombing the Kurds. Only that’s not true. They used footage from a Kentucky gun range.

The Knob Hill Gun Range said it looks like their video and ABC News admitted the “error,” taking the clip down.

They were caught so now they are apologizing. They took it down.

NY TIMES WANTS MEME REGULATION, POSTED A HOAX MEME

A one-year-old meme of Trump killing opponents was used today to spark outrage. It’s another hoax. Stephen Miller commented, “It’s somehow just a coincidence New York Times wrote a big story about it a week after the New York Times ran an op-ed about the need for government regulation of memes.”

“A video depicting a macabre scene of a fake President Trump shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters at his Miami resort last week,” reports the New York Times.

The origin of the original video is a scene from the 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service wherein members of a church congregation are massacred.

Pastor Mark Burns was at the event and it was not shown. The NY Times LIED.

THE BABY MIGHT BE ALIVE

This widely-circulated video appears to show a dead baby, but her eyes are moving and she moves her head. We don’t know if someone manipulated the video to make it seem like she’s alive. Just be careful with these videos.

Then there is the fact that the Kurds have control of Twitter. Keep in mind the PYK is a far-left terrorist group.

The problem is it was passed around by media without fact-checking.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...