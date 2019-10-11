ABC News says Giuliani’s a subject of an investigation by the Feds in NY

According to ABCNewsGo clickbait, Rudy Giuliani’s business relationship with the men charged Thursday in a campaign finance scheme is a subject of the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by federal authorities in New York.

This information — leak — came via two anonymous sources.

What does “subject” mean, exactly? It’s a carefully chosen word meant to suggest he’s under investigation but ‘subject’ could mean a lot of things.

The FBI allegedly moved quickly to arrest Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman before they boarded a flight out of the country from Washington Dulles Airport with one-way tickets. Their destination was allegedly Vienna and Rudy, who allegedly had lunch with them the day before they were to board their plane to Vienna, was going to Vienna the next day.

That’s according to the Atlantic. We have an extradition treaty with Austria and we’re not sure any of this is true or if it matters.

THEY WANTED TO GROW MARIJUANA

The men are not charged with attempting to pass state secrets. They allegedly wanted licenses to grow marijuana and hoped to gain influence with campaign contributions.

The men are friends of Rudy’s and are said to have helped set up Ukraine contacts for him in his investigation of corruption in Ukraine.

The indictment does NOT mention the Ukraine call or any contacts with Rudy Giuliani about the Ukraine situation.

There are four defendants and one is a Russian national who wanted licensing for a marijuana farm. These people were allegedly setting up a dummy corporation to pour money into for campaign contributions from foreign nationals. They were contributing to a number of state and federal campaigns in Nevada, New York, and other states to get licenses to sell marijuana.

Read the indictment below.

TRUMP SAID HE DOESN’T KNOW THEM

Mr. Parnas and Mr. Fruman are, according to ABC News, witnesses in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump [but without any evidence of a direct connection from what we could determine].

The President said he did not know the men despite the fact that he might be in a photo with one or both at a fundraising event. He’s in photos with everyone, he stated accurately.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s New York field office and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, the same U.S. Attorney’s office Giuliani ran before he became mayor of New York.

NOTHING TO DO WITH UKRAINE

The indictment of the two men has NOTHING to do with the Ukraine call. It’s a separate indictment that was underway for some time, pre-impeachment, and pre-whistleblower, according to Breitbart. It’s over campaign finance violations.

Mr. Giuliani questions the timing of this and says the information will come out very soon.