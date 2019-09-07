Abdul-Majeed Alani sabotaged a plane & has a chilling history

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani worked for American Airlines as a mechanic and he admitted to tampering with a plane’s navigation system before it was scheduled to take off from Miami International Airport on July 17, 2019.

There is NO PHOTO of this man. Why? He might have tried to crash a plane. Is he being protected?

The flight was scheduled from Miami to the Bahamas. Pilots on Flight 2834 found the problem through the plane’s warning system before takeoff and they aborted the flight.

Alani told investigators that he wanted to cause a delay in an attempt to earn overtime pay. He said that he had not wanted to hurt anyone.

There were 150 people aboard the plane he could have killed.

Alani was charged with willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a tube underneath the cockpit with foam.

HE WAS FIRED FOR ‘MAINTENANCE MISTAKES’

Alani had been with American since 1988 and simultaneously worked for Alaska from 1998 until he was fired in 2008 after several maintenance mistakes. Mistakes??? Some triggered Federal Aviation Administration probes. This information comes from court documents in an unsuccessful discrimination lawsuit by Alani that Business Insider obtained.

He worked on planes for an additional 11 years and then finally sabotaged one.

A detailed report published by the Miami Herald revealed that Alani is originally from Iraq but has lived in the United States for “decades.” However, the Herald noted, “At Friday’s first appearance, Alani spoke halting English and the judge asked for an Arabic interpreter to translate.”

It doesn’t sound like he ever assimilated.

MONEY WAS NO PROBLEM

He told the judge that he earns $7,000 to $8,000 a month from his job as a mechanic for American Airlines. He also stated that he owns a property in Sarasota and has two leased cars, a 2018 Honda and 2016 Camaro.

The left can’t blame poverty.

Alani was just upset over a “stalled contract dispute between the union workers and American Airlines, and that this dispute had affected him financially.”

Alani’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 20.

What he did was very significant. It is very hard to believe he didn’t intend to kill 150 people.

The Miami Herald wrote:

According to the complaint affidavit, Alani glued the foam inside the tube leading from outside the American Airlines plane to its air data module, a system that reports aircraft speed, pitch, and other critical flight data. As a result, if the plane had taken off that day from MIA, the pilots would have had to operate the aircraft manually because the ADM system would not have received any computer data.

He had to know that’s what he was doing. He seemed to know exactly where he wanted to put that glue.