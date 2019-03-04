Abolish ICE? MS-13 in El Salvador Is So Dangerous, Police Are Fleeing

Policing MS-13 in El Salvador is becoming so dangerous that officers are fleeing the country. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Democrats are trying to abolish ICE and defund Border Patrol. As Democrats forcibly maintain policies that keep our borders open, they claim only the non-criminals are coming through the border illegally.

Funded by the United States and trained by the FBI, police in El Salvador were told to take down MS-13. Instead, members of the Salvadoran police have been killed by the dozens in each of the past three years. MS-13 are usually the perpetrators.

The Washington Post has identified 15 officers in the process of being resettled as refugees by the United Nations and six officers who have either recently received asylum or have scheduled asylum hearings in US immigration courts.

In WhatsApp groups, police officers have begun discussing the possibility of a migrant caravan composed entirely of Salvadoran police – a caravana policial, the officers call it.

They can’t break the organized, transnational crime syndicate. That’s the same syndicate that freely crosses our borders.

MS-13 LAUGHS AT HOW EASY IT IS TO COME INTO THE USA ILLEGALLY

Obama’s former Border Chief and former FBI agent Mark Morgan, repeating a line from President Trump’s presidential campaign announcement in June 2015, said on Fox News recently that his agents were “apprehending and interdicting pedophiles, rapists, murderers, gang members every single day.”

“I’m outraged that we haven’t fixed this problem. I’m outraged,” Morgan told Fox News. “Who can say that this is a manufactured crisis? Anyone? Anyone left, right? I don’t care who it is — anyone that says this is a manufactured crisis, they are absolutely lying to the American people.”

While under taped surveillance, Morgan said, “MS-13 gang members would laugh at how easy it was to go back and forth between the U.S. and Mexican border.”

