About the Impending New Zealand Gun Confiscation

Let New Zealand serve as a cautionary tale.

New Zealanders have begun handing in their firearms to police in the wake of Friday’s mass shooting in Christchurch which resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people. The far-left Guardian newspaper made a story out of that but, in the end, only 37 were handed in.

New Zealand has become a very far-left country and they will use any excuse to disarm the people. Totalitarians will not let you keep your arms and any excuse will do.

The prime minister is expected to announce changes to gun laws in the coming days, including measures such as a ban on semi-automatic rifles, a plan that was flagged by her attorney general, David Parker, one day after the massacre.

Democrats want to do that here obviously.

Jacinda Ardern said her team would take the rest of the week to work out the details after agreeing to make changes “in principle”, adding: “These aren’t simple areas of law. So that’s simply what we’ll be taking the time to get right.”

They are blaming the gun for the actions of a monster who also had eight bombs with him. That is rarely mentioned since bombs are already banned. Unless every gun in the world is banned, the monsters in the world will still get guns. And if they can’t get guns, they can easily make bombs.

The extremist leftists also blame white conservatives half a world away for the murders by the vicious man who self-identifies as a socialist white supremacist. The generalization and stereotyping of every Republican as a white supremacist is racism, period.

That is nuts and it’s illogical. Get a grip Democrats.

