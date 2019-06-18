About Those Polls, Twice as Many Dems/Independents Polled as Republicans

According to a poll conducted by Change Research, socialist, fake capitalist, and fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren leads in Minnesota.

Minnesota voters favor Warren at 21%. Biden polls at 20% and Sanders at 19% polls close behind. Minnesotans put Klobuchar in fourth place at 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 11%, Kamala Harris at 4%, Beto O’Rourke at 3% and Andrew Yang at 2%.

The forces of the left are pushing her but she is very unlikeable and very, very far left.

In a new South Carolina poll, Warren is picking up steam, allegedly:

Biden 37% (down 9)

Warren 17% (up 9)

Buttigieg 11% (up 3)

Harris 9% (down 1)

Booker 5% (up 1)

O’Rourke (4% (up 2)

Yang 3% (up 1)

Warren could be closing in on Biden. There is no enthusiasm for the old white, floppy Biden.

The polls, 17 months out, claim every Democrat beats President Trump. If true, the country is lost. The Democrat candidates openly promise a socialist or a communist agenda.

However, conservative pollsters reported today that they are polling everyone, not just registered voters, and they are polling twice the number of Democrats/Independents.

DON’T BELIEVE THE POLLS

Polls don’t reflect public opinion, they shape it, and that is a concern.

The polls are also a reflection of the effectiveness of the media’s propaganda. People often pick up soundbites and false reporting and regurgitate it.

More than 90% of the media coverage on the President is negative and that is a problem. No President has ever had to contend with this much hate and misinformation.

Despite that, the President has implemented much of his agenda. The economy is doing extremely well, but the media is barely reporting the positive and claims it’s about to crash every month and every quarter. They are predicting a recession, yet they bragged about Barack Obama’s anemic economy.

Many Americans are on to them.

Polls report four Democrat candidates beat Trump in a matchup, and the rest are close. Don’t believe it.

The President’s pollsters were said to be coming up with the same results, but Brad Pascale, Trump’s campaign manager, explained that the leaked numbers are “ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with the far-left policy message.”

None of the polls include the electoral college, which Democrats desperately hope to abolish since they have gone for the President.

Bill O’Reilly discussed the polls on his podcast this evening:

Do not believe the polls. Not for the reason you think. It’s not that the polling is skewed toward the Democrats. It will be. But now the polling is basically, do you like Donald Trump or not? That’s what these presidential polls are. Well, Bernie Sanders beating Donald Trump in Iowa by the… That’s bull. He’s not running, Bernie Sanders is not the nominee. And if you look at the methodology of the polling, it’s twice as many Democrats/independents as Republicans. Twice as many.

So it was no chance. Now the media doesn’t report the methodology. It would never do that and they want the outcome.

They want everybody beating Donald Trump. So don’t even bother with that until maybe after the fifth or sixth Democratic debate. And we’re gonna see who’s got some traction on the Democratic side.

O’Reilly doesn’t believe Americans will support four key issues on their agenda: open borders, unfettered abortion, reparations [gays are asking for reparations now, so anyone. who has a grievance gets reparations?], and legalized drugs.

The bottom line is the President started his campaign today and they started lining up forty hours before the event in orlando. tomorrow. He’s drawing huge crowds and Biden had 85 to 200 if he’s lucky, and a lot of them are reporters and staff.