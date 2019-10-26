Correction Policy

CORRECTION POLICY

If you find errors in our reporting or wish to rebut our commentary, please forward corrections to sara@independentsentinel.com. If we research it and find your facts valid, we will provide a correction or a rebuttal at the end of the piece in question.

Please keep in mind that this website is geared to Republicans, Libertarians, Conservatives and Classical Liberals only. The news is factual but interpretations are geared right.

We are not affiliated with any political party or special interest group.

Our responsibility as a publication is to keep our readers informed so we maintain a high level of accuracy to make sure our readers are confident in our reporting.

We also acknowledge that we will occasionally make errors. Anyone is welcome to report an error by sending an email to Sara@independentsentinel.com.

Please include a link to the article, the headline and the portion(s) of the article you feel is inaccurate.

Our editorial staff will use reasonable efforts to promptly respond in correcting the error. We will add a correction notice to our content whenever a significant mistake is made that requires correcting an article, photo, headline, graphic, video or other material.

As a matter of editorial policy, we do not grant take-down requests. Our editorial staff will take reasonable efforts to thoroughly investigate each claim of inaccuracy and, if deemed necessary, will publish a correction in accordance with this policy.