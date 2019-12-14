Abysmal ratings for the impeachment network CNN

The impeachment network CNN continues to plummet with a record low ratings slump over Thanksgiving week.

CNN fell to a five-year record low in the key 25-54 demographic and a three-year low in overall primetime viewers last week, according to Nielsen Media Research data. The network was ranked 18th overall in primetime viewers, averaging just 620,000 each night.

Networks like AMC, Freeform, HGTV, the Food Network, and Hallmark trampled CNN in the ratings.

CNN’s focus on impeachment is bringing its well-deserved demise ever closer. On a good day, their shows are tedious and d.

Fox News beat them all with an average of 2 million primetime viewers last week. MSNBC averaged about 1.3 million. Fox is going down too, just not as much or as fast as the others. If they continue to move left during the day, they will soon join their cable colleagues.

Fox News led all networks in daytime viewers and came in third in primetime.

Impeachment isn’t helping CNN or MSNBC. There is only so much hate and fake news people will tolerate.

Trump supporters:

FIRST ⇨ They called you “Deplorables.”

NOW ⇨ They are trying to disqualify your vote. What Washington Democrats are doing to the country is appalling. pic.twitter.com/CKhcKzpD6R — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 14, 2019

The media has to die before they will understand they are out of touch with Americans.

