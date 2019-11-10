Accused child molester here illegally released by lawless Montgomery County

Montgomery County, Maryland, has been collecting pedophiles in the country illegally and releasing them without notifying ICE. There were ten of them after the county passed their sanctuary law. One of those ten was Luis Fredy Hernandez-Morales, a 48-year-old Guatemalan national who is accused of molesting an 11-year-old family member.

The County officials didn’t bother notifying ICE when they released him, even though he is a potential danger to the young girl, Kevin Lewis of ABC 7 reported.

“A warrant was issued for Hernandez-Morales’s arrest Oct. 29 for allegedly sexually abusing a minor. The Guatemalan national, according to investigators, touched a juvenile family member inappropriately on at least two separate occasions at the victim’s home in Montgomery County in July. He is also accused of attempting to engage the child in sexually explicit conversation and tried to tell the victim not to discuss the incidents with others,” according to the Daily Caller.

Hernandez-Morales had first been arrested in Virginia but was extradited to Montgomery County, where he was later released. The excuse was they didn’t have a detainer policy. If so, why not err on the side of a child’s safety?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SET HIM FREE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it lodged the detainer on Tuesday, which would have instructed local law enforcement to hold a potentially deportable suspect for up to two business days beyond the time they would have otherwise been released. ICE told Fox 5 that county officials did not honor the detainer and Hernandez-Morales was released on bond the next day, according to Fox 5 DC.

“The best way to serve public safety is to work together,” ICE acting Field Office Director for Baltimore Frank Madrigal said in a statement provided to the DCNF on Friday. “Montgomery County had indicated they would securely transfer dangerous criminals to our custody rather than release them to the community where they can re-offend. These actions indicate they intend otherwise.”

Federal ICE authorities were able to apprehend him on Friday and he is now in custody.

Democrats want to keep their criminal alien child molesters here in the country. While he has not been convicted yet, why keep someone here illegally who has a substantive allegation against him that is this serious?

Hernandez-Morales is active in the youth ministry at a local church and police believe there may be other victims, Fox News reports.