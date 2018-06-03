Acosta Trashes Trump for Kim Meeting, No Problem with Obama’s Hate Group Meeting

CNN propagandist Jim Acosta said Kim Kardashian had no business being at the White House discussing prison reform. “You’ll forget about the fact that Kim Kardashian is here at the White House today and what planet that is anything resembling normal, because it’s not,” Acosta said on-air.

“She shouldn’t be here talking about prison reform,” he added. “It’s very nice that she is here, but that’s not a serious thing to have happen here at the White House.”

.@acosta going off just now on @KimKardashian being at the White House: “She shouldn’t be here talking about prison reform.” pic.twitter.com/5i1ZsXl3jh — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, where was he when Barack Obama was meeting with domestic terrorists – hard-left troublemakers like DeRay Mckesson – of Ferguson and Black Lives Matter?

Mckesson and other Black Lives Matter leaders were invited to the White House in July of 2016 by former President Obama after a racially motivated Black Lives Matter sympathizer murdered five Dallas police officers who were manning a Black Lives Matter protest. At the meeting, Community Organizer-in-Chief Obama praised Mckesson and the other leaders for their “outstanding work.”

Obama hailed Mckesson as a “social media emperor”.

Black Lives Matter, elevated by Barack Obama, is a Communist hate group but one of their leaders, DeRay Mckesson, was rewarded for his’ activism’ with a $165,000 a year job as head of Human Resources in the Baltimore Schools.

Daily Wire wrote about Mckesson refusing to disavow the violence [he condoned it]: At the hands of Black Lives Matter, we have seen cop cars and gas stations set on fire; we have seen white media and locals targeted for beat-downs because of the color of their skin; we have seen local businesses looted and trashed; we have heard chants calling for dead cops.

He wouldn’t disavow it because he was fomenting it.

He wrote an an article, In Defense of Looting, and the last paragraph is all you need to know.

“When, in the midst of an anti-police protest movement, people loot, they aren’t acting non-politically, they aren’t distracting from the issue of police violence and domination, nor are they fanning the flames of an always-already racist media discourse. Instead, they are getting straight to the heart of the problem of the police, property, and white supremacy.”

Jim Acosta was nowhere to be found. But just let the wife of a Trump supporter advocate on behalf of people suffering in prison, and Acosta is right out in front.

HIS MEETING WITH MARXIST HATE GROUP BLACK LIVES MATTER

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot was never real. It was completely debunked. An innocent police officer lost his job and was pilloried.

Black Lives Matter was formed out of Ferguson on a lie and was heavily funded by George Soros.

It didn’t bother Acosta that these groups were indirectly making targets of police officers and some were dying in assassinations.