Actress backs pastor who calls Trump supporting Blacks “mentally ill”

America-hating actress of the far-left, Debra Messing thanked a Baptist Church pastor who put up racist signs. She publicized his hateful message. He claims that a black person who thinks for him or herself by voting for Trump is “mentally ill” and a white person who votes for Trump is “racist.”

Those are fascist tactics from the far-left who rely on these methods because they have no winning arguments. They’re terrified they will lose some black voters.

Messing is getting a lot of support online. Democrats like her only like blacks who support far-left Democrats and their Marxist message.

The pastor is stereotyping every Republican as a racist. He’s the racist.

The pastor is a true believer in systemic racism. Without any evidence, he said President Trump sees Blacks and Hispanics as substandard. He’s a redistributionist, a Marxist.

New Era Baptist Church Pastor Michael Jordan talks about his controversial message https://t.co/Gu0HONIphP — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) August 27, 2019

People should vote for the candidate who gets the job done, and we don’t mean the job of socialism/communism.

Debra Messing is a fascist McCarthyite. She wants a list of every one in Hollywood who is conservative so they can be banned.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Trump supporters are now flooding the church tweet:

You support this.🤨 Once again, the true core of libs/progressives/socialists is to keep minorities under their control. Another display of the in-your-face condescension when minorities dare think for themselves. #MoreThanSkin #RejectGroupthink — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) September 1, 2019

Remind me again which President has the lowest African American unemployment rate and which President did absolutely nothing for us? — RemLap (@MaxHoops68) August 31, 2019

