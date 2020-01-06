Actress Michelle Williams touts abortion so she could win her award

During the awards show this evening, Actress Michelle Williams bragged about aborting a baby so she could win her Golden Globe award. She told the audience to make the world more like women by exercising their right to choose and vote in their self-interest as men do.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom,” Williams said. “When I felt supported … I know my choices might look different from yours but thank God or to whoever you pray to …”

The audience cheered her speech on behalf of killing the unborn.

Hollywood is hedonistic, and they are seriously damaging society.

The 39-year-old actress, who won for her role in the limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” began her speech by recognizing that “as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice…”

Uh…if she gets pregnant, that’s on her. Someone needs to explain it to her. She has a 14-year-old daughter by the late Heath Ledger who died of an overdose.

“When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them.” “We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.” –Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020