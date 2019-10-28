Actress who feels badly for that dog al-Baghdadi

Jamie Lee Curtis has since removed her sympathy tweet [as seen belos] for ‘living thing’ al-Baghdadi. She wanted to dig at the President judging by her comment but she did it in a very strange way. Trump called him a “dog,” and she brought up the attributes of a dog — man’s best friend — from the Western perspective.

APPALLING SYMPATHY

About terrorist Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, Trump told the media Sunday, “He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming,” Trump said. “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic, and dread – terrified of the American Forces bearing down,” and he died “like a dog.”

He was saying that al-Baghdadi died like a “whimpering” “dog.”

The actress tweeted, “He may have died a coward…but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up. Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal. Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing.”

As Imam Tawhidi wrote on Twitter, Dogs are loved, but not by Islamic Extremists. The worst thing you can call a desert Arab terrorist is: Dog or coward. Trump knows that. That’s why he called him both words. His followers will be going crazy now.

When Hollywood and the media sympathize with these monstrous ‘living things,’ they are out of touch with millions of Americans.

Most of us sympathize with the victims, like Kayla Mueller who only went to Syria to help people and was tortured and raped, eventually dying in captivity.

Many would rather sympathize with the family of James Foley. He was paraded around like a dog and then beheaded. His last words — allegedly — recited by John Cantlie, a British journalist in IS captivity at the time. He wrote an article in 2016 about the day James Foley was murdered.

“We’d all had our heads shaved early that morning and it was clear something was up.

“It’s just a video, be good for all of us,” said James. “No,” I [Cantile] replied. “This isn’t just a video.”

That could have been coerced from Cantile, but this is what he wrote. Then the video of his beheading was made public to create more terror and horror.

Sympathy goes to James Foley who wanted to let people know what the truth was in Syria and who was sympathetic to the people.

Then there is the Jordanian pilot who was put in a cage and burned to death, like a dog.

How about the Coptic Christians, whose unspeakably brutal deaths al-Baghdadi oversaw?

Al-Baghdadi did die like a coward, blowing up three of his children with him. The crimes he committed were worse than what an animal would do.

Where was Jamie when Hillary said this: