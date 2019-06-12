Adam Schiff Has a New Measure to Destroy the Gun Industry

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday revealed their latest back door legislation to abolish our right to bear arms. The bill would allow victims of gun violence the right to sue members of the firearms industry without any culpability on the part of the industry.

NPR reported the bill, introduced by two far-left Democrats, Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) is titled [misnamed], The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act. It’s purpose is to help victims of gun violence have their day in court.

Under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), gun-makers are not liable for crimes committed with their products in all cases.

The measure would repeal the 2005 bill that grants federal protections to firearm and ammunition manufacturers, dealers and trade groups. It prevents frivolous civil lawsuits against the gun industry when a firearm is used unlawfully or during a crime.

SUE GUN MAKERS AND DEALERS OUT OF BUSINESS

The goal of the Democrat bill is to allow victims to sue the gun and ammo manufacturers and dealers out of business by holding them responsible for a crime they did not commit.

It would be like holding Ford responsible for a terrorist using one of their vans to plow into a crowd of pedestrians for the purpose of killing and maiming them or holding Ford responsible for a drunk driver. It’s the same as holding Cutco responsible for someone using their cutlery to kill another person.

Schiff calls his law “an unprecedented and unique immunity from liability,” but, in reality, it’s taking direct aim at the Second Amendment.

“It’s time to hold the gun industry accountable. Under state and federal law, we require every other industry, like car makers and drug companies, to act with reasonable care for public safety,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

That’s hardly the same thing. If a gun dealer or manufacturer allows a killer to have a gun illegally, s/he can be sued. What Schiff wants to do is hold innocent sellers liable.

Gun makers can be sued for selling a defective product and gun sellers can be sued for complicity in a crime but gun violence victims often want to blame the weapon that is used properly and not the criminal who misused it.

THE IRRATIONAL BLAME GAME

Newtown Action blames guns, not the insane boy who killed their children. They do not cast any aspersions against his negligent mother who took him shooting and allowed him access to the guns.

Newtown Action wants to sue ammo dealers. to put guns out of business.

“Parents of Jessica Ghawi, an Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting victim @MamaRedfield @PapaRedfield were ordered by the judge to pay $203,000 for the company’s attorney fees,” the group said in a tweet.

That’s because they lost and lost for good reason. Their lawsuit was illogical. The company did nothing illegal or negligent.

Schiff first introduced the measure in 2013, and it was reintroduced two other times. The anti-Second Amendment revolutionaries won’t give up until they win.

There will be strong resistance from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the NRA, and others. They will be up against radicals who want to disarm lawful gun owners, including Newtown Action, Brady, Moms Demand Action, and March For Our Lives.

WE NEED OUR GUNS TO DEFEND OURSELVES AGAINST TYRANTS

We must never give up our guns, especially as we see more and more totalitarians attempt to seize power.

As Patrick Henry said, O sir, we should have fine times, indeed, if, to punish tyrants, it were only sufficient to assemble the people! Your arms, wherewith you could defend yourselves, are gone; and you have no longer an aristocratical, no longer a democratical spirit. Did you ever read of any revolution in a nation, brought about by the punishment of those in power, inflicted by those who had no power at all?”

Guns are power against tyrants. Without weapons, we are Venezuela, and if you vote for Democrats, they will one day gut the Second Amendment and the other Amendments will fall as well.