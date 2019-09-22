Adam Schiff Says he Knows How to Impeach President Trump

If an investigation shows that U.S. President Donald Trump pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, then impeachment would be the only option, U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

The House Democrats are desperately trying to find something, anything, with which to impeach the President. They believe this will keep him from being re-elected.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine foreign minister said there was no pressure put on Ukraine’s leadership and CNN says there’s no whistleblower with direct knowledge of the phone call.

BIDEN DIDN’T TELL THE TRUTH

Biden has already given significant misinformation out about the Ukraine situation yet the media is amazingly uninterested. Biden appears to have extorted a favor from Ukraine in exchange for $1 billion in U.S. funds. Far-left Schiff doesn’t care about that.

Yesterday, Biden told Peter Doocy, a Fox News reporter, that he did not speak with his son about the Ukraine situation.

However, speaking with the New Yorker in July, the presidential candidate’s son Hunter admitted that he and his father did speak about his business in Ukraine “just once.”

“Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do'” the younger Biden said at the time.

THE END OF JOE BIDEN’S CANDIDACY

California Rep. Devin Nunes predicted on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that Joe Biden’s campaign is likely coming to an end, Fox News reports. He told Maria Bartiromo that the reports of possible misconduct in Ukraine took place during Hillary Clinton’s run for office and her effort to keep Biden from getting in the race.

Currently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fake Indian, is moving ahead of Biden in Iowa by two points. In less than three months, Biden has lost his 9-point lead.

There are other factors, of course, like questions about Biden’s mental condition, but this could be a tipping point.

As Rep. Nunes said today, the alleged whistleblower’s allegation that President Trump had acted inappropriately during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ultimately backfire, and shine a light on Biden’s own misconduct.

CALLS TO INVESTIGATE BIDEN

CIA Director Mike Pompeo spoke on Face the Nation today and said, Mike Pompeo on Joe Biden’s Ukraine scandal: “If there was election interference that took place by the Vice President, I think the American people deserve to know.”

Senator Lindsey Graham echoed those sentiments today on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’ He wants an investigation into the Biden family.

The President also responded Sunday.

“This is a very dishonest thing that Joe Biden did and then he said he never spoke to his son,” Trump said.

“But what he said is that he wouldn’t give, I think, it was billions of dollars [one billion] to Ukraine unless they fired the prosecutor who was looking at his son and his son’s company, the company that his son worked with, and that’s a very dishonest thing. And I’m not looking to hurt Biden or even looking to hold him to it, to be honest, but he said a very bad thing,” Trump said.

The Ukraine government did fire the prosecutor.

Trump also said the call was “was largely [about] fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine.”

He also didn’t have a problem with Rudy Giuliani speaking to Congress, which has begun a probe into the President’s July call.

Trump said Biden’s son’s business dealings in places like China should be reason enough for him not to be president. He predicted Biden would “sell us out” if he were negotiating with China because he would personally benefit from it.

Trump said the phone call was not the “quid pro quo” critics are trying to make it out to be. He described it as “perfect” and a “warm, friendly” conversation.