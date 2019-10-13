Schiff says “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo” or a whistleblower

By
S.Noble
-
0

California Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said congressional investigators leading the impeachment inquiry might not pursue testimony from the intelligence community whistleblower if doing so risks exposing the person’s identity. And he doesn’t need quid pro quo either.

SCHIFF DOESN’T NEED NO WHISTLEBLOWER

“Given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower, who wasn’t on the call, to tell us what took place during the call,” Schiff said on “Face the Nation” Sunday, referring to the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president. “We have the best evidence of that.”

What???

After all that, why wouldn’t he want the fake whistleblower interviewed? Schiff went into his nonsensical yarn about the President threatening the whistleblower.

Schiff is now going to pursue other avenues to unearth evidence, he said.

But…but, he keeps saying he has all the evidence.

WE DON’T NEED NO QUI PRO QUO

The best line of all is when he said “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo.”

What???

“We have discovered in short order not only the contents of that call, but also the preparatory work that went into the call. The effort to condition something the Ukrainian president deeply sought, and that was a meeting with the president to establish that this new president of Ukraine had a powerful patron in the president of the United States that was of vital importance to Ukraine, was being conditioned on digging up dirt on the Bidens,” Schiff told host Margaret Brennan.

“So, you see that as the quid quo pro, not just the military aid,” she replied.

“Well, first of all, there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo,” Schiff told her. “But it is clear already, I think, from the text messages that this meeting that the Ukrainian president sought was being conditioned on their willingness to intervene in the U.S. election to help the president.”

After all the trouble he’s caused, it is clear Schiff knows there is no quid pro quo. The whistleblower also knows he’s in trouble if they find out who he is since he’s compromised. There is so much wrong with the whistleblower story and the way it went down, he probably can’t proceed.

DEMOCRATS ARE SETTING UP STAR CHAMBERS

With that, we’d like to share some informative tweets from our favorite congressman, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...