Schiff says “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo” or a whistleblower

California Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said congressional investigators leading the impeachment inquiry might not pursue testimony from the intelligence community whistleblower if doing so risks exposing the person’s identity. And he doesn’t need quid pro quo either.

SCHIFF DOESN’T NEED NO WHISTLEBLOWER

“Given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower, who wasn’t on the call, to tell us what took place during the call,” Schiff said on “Face the Nation” Sunday, referring to the July 25 call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president. “We have the best evidence of that.”

What???

After all that, why wouldn’t he want the fake whistleblower interviewed? Schiff went into his nonsensical yarn about the President threatening the whistleblower.

Schiff is now going to pursue other avenues to unearth evidence, he said.

But…but, he keeps saying he has all the evidence.

WE DON’T NEED NO QUI PRO QUO

The best line of all is when he said “there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo.”

What???

“We have discovered in short order not only the contents of that call, but also the preparatory work that went into the call. The effort to condition something the Ukrainian president deeply sought, and that was a meeting with the president to establish that this new president of Ukraine had a powerful patron in the president of the United States that was of vital importance to Ukraine, was being conditioned on digging up dirt on the Bidens,” Schiff told host Margaret Brennan.

“So, you see that as the quid quo pro, not just the military aid,” she replied.

“Well, first of all, there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo,” Schiff told her. “But it is clear already, I think, from the text messages that this meeting that the Ukrainian president sought was being conditioned on their willingness to intervene in the U.S. election to help the president.”

After all the trouble he’s caused, it is clear Schiff knows there is no quid pro quo. The whistleblower also knows he’s in trouble if they find out who he is since he’s compromised. There is so much wrong with the whistleblower story and the way it went down, he probably can’t proceed.

With that, we’d like to share some informative tweets from our favorite congressman, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Schiff just said his super secret depositions are analogous to grand jury proceedings & that’s why it needs to be done out of public view in the Capitol basement. If that’s the case, then why is he publicly leaking anything at all said he thinks can possibly be spun in his favor? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

Adam Schiff is trying to get the US drunk on his favorite cocktail: There are three main ingredients: (1) Cherry-picking leaks, (2) withholding key facts, and (3) outright lying. I discussed this AM on @ThisWeekABC w @jonkarl pic.twitter.com/3A0OmgQapS — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019

NO ONE in the Obama admin was more conflicted out to run point w/ Ukraine than Joe Biden. Maybe the US needs to change laws to make sure this never happens again in the future. If that Biden family scheme in Ukraine w/Burisma & Zlochevsky wasn’t illegal, then it should’ve been. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 13, 2019