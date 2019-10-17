Adam Schiff-ty tried to pressure Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine

The Washington Examiner reports that Adam Schiff tried to pressure Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, into saying Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The key dialogue:

Schiff began to push the quid pro quo allegation. He asked Volker whether he would agree that “no president of the United States should ever ask a foreign leader to help intervene in a U.S. election.”

“I agree with that,” said Volker.

“And that would be particularly egregious if it was done in the context of withholding foreign assistance?” Schiff continued.

Volker balked. “We’re getting now into, you know, a conflation of these things that I didn’t think was actually there.”

Schiff wanted Volker to agree that “if it’s inappropriate for a president to seek foreign help in a U.S. election, it would be doubly so if a president was doing that at a time when the United States was withholding military support from the country.”

Again, Volker did not agree. “I can’t really speak to that,” he said. “My understanding of the security assistance issue is — ”

He tried to twist his words:

Schiff interrupted. “Why can’t you speak to that, ambassador? You’re a career diplomat. You can understand the enormous leverage that a president would have while withholding military support from an ally at war with Russia. You can understand just how significant that would be, correct?”

Volker tried to go along without actually agreeing. “I can understand that that would be significant,” he said.

Schiff persisted. “And when that suspension of aid became known to that country, to Ukraine, it would be all the more weighty to consider what the president had asked of them, wouldn’t it?”

“So again, congressman, I don’t believe — ” Volker began.

“It’s a pretty straightforward question,” Schiff said.

“But I don’t believe the Ukrainians were aware that the assistance was being held up — ”

“They became aware of it,” Schiff said.

“They became aware later, but I don’t believe they were aware at the time, so there was no leverage implied,” Volker said.

That was one of the exchanges.

If Volker had slipped, Schiff could then leak it to his friendly media outlets. In fact, he has presented a dishonest portrayal of Mr. Volker’s testimony — leaked to the media — only to have it rebutted by Rep. Zeldin who was in the room.

This is Nancy Pelosi’s leader in the impeachment inquiry.