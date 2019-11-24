Adam Schiff will keep investigating Trump beyond impeachment

Adam Schiff admits he will investigate President Trump even after he finalizes the impeachment report. He is a sick individual.

“Yes, we would love to have the witnesses to come in, but we’re not willing to simply allow [The White House] to wait us out, to stall this proceeding when the facts are already overwhelming,” Schiff said. “We’re going to continue our investigation. We’re going to continue to pursue the documents.”

Tapper responded, “Even after you have handed in the report, you’re going to continue?”

“Yes. Oh, yes,” Schiff said. “The investigation isn’t going to end.”

Democrats have become the party of partisan hoaxes and endless investigations! Adam Schiff: “the investigation isn’t going to end” pic.twitter.com/ntNXAtcWbG — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2019

“We can darn well be sure” Trump will commit ‘more egregious acts’ soon, Schiff also said on State of the Union.

HE’S BLAMING TRUMP FOR THE WHISTLEBLOWER NOT TESTIFYING

He’s now running around saying he wanted the whistleblower to testify until the President put his life in danger.

The California Democrat appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and said that it’s Trump’s fault the whistleblower never testified.

“We had a deep interest in having the whistleblower testify until two things happened,” he explained. “One, we were able to prove everything in the whistleblower complaint with witnesses that had firsthand information.”

“Second, the president and his allies effectively put the whistleblower’s life in danger,” Schiff continued. “The president said the whistleblower and others should be treated as a traitor or a spy, and we ought to use the penalty we used to use for traitors and spies, and that is the death penalty.”

Hopefully, Americans will see through that.

SCHIFF SAYS HIS CASE IS “IRONCLAD”

Schiff claims his case against the President is “ironclad,” but he won’t say if he will be impeached.

“This president has now twice sought foreign interference in our election… when [Trump] invited the Russians to hack Hillary’s emails and later that day they attempted to do exactly that. There is a sense of urgency when you have a president who’s threatening the integrity of our elections,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union”

“We need to act now if we’re going to act, and we can’t allow this obstruction to succeed,” Schiff continued. “The other point I would make is, the case in terms of the Ukraine misconduct is ironclad, but so is the case of the president’s obstruction of the Congress.” Schiff listened to gossip for two weeks and what he’s come up with is the evidence is overwhelming. He’s a liar. He said on State of the Union, “I certainly think that the evidence has that been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president. But I do want to hear more from my constituents and my colleagues. This is not a decision I’m making alone. But at the end of the day, this is a decision about whether the founding fathers had in mind this kind of misconduct when they gave Congress this remedy. And I have to think that this is very much central to what they were concerned about, that is an unethical man or woman takes that office and uses it for personal political gain and sacrifices the national security to do so, if that wasn’t what the founders had in mind, it is hard to imagine what they did.” THERE WAS NO QUID PRO QUO This Adam in Wonderland fairy tale relies on 3% of the story connecting dots that aren’t actually connected, attempting to write the world’s greatest parody ever. I’ll keep doing my part to get out the other 97% of the story with facts. pic.twitter.com/poppJ7QQ2N — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 24, 2019