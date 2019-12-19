Adam Schiff’s New Target is Vice President Michael Pence

In an appearance on ‘Rachel Maddow’, a conspiracy theory show, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff claims he found information that tied Vice President Michael Pence to the Ukraine ‘scandal.’ As usual, he presented no facts, no evidence.

Without any evidence, Schiff claims they may have “acquired evidence” that the Vice President is hiding information in the House Ukrainian investigation.

Schiff told Maddow, “Well, we have acquired a piece of evidence, classified by Jennifer Williams, something she alluded to in her open testimony. Then going back and looking through her records she found other information that was pertinent to that phone call that we asked her about and made that submission. There is nothing that is classified in the document but the vice president’s office has said they are going to classify… It is not proper to classify something because it would be embarrassing or incriminating. And that submission does shed light on the vice president’s knowledge. We think the American people should see it.”

That is scant.

Jennifer Williams testified before Congress in November. Other than saying she worked for Vice President Mike Pence, she had nothing to say.

Schiff is making up stuff again for his Schiff Show.

Schiff’s dream is to impeach the President and the Vice President and put the Marxist Pelosi in charge of the nation. That way she can do for the nation what she did for her party.

THAT’S ADAM SCHIFF

Senator McConnell scorched Schiff today over the impeachment during his response to Pelosi.

“The following is something that Adam Schiff literally said in early October,” McConnell said. “Any action that forces us to litigate or to have to consider litigation will be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice. That’s Adam Schiff.”

As he says, ‘that’s Adam Schiff.’

McConnell added, “that kind of bullying is antithetical to American justice.”

Schiff’s the one who was cited for lying in the FISA abuse report. He deprived Carter Page of his civil rights. He’s a monster.

Watch:

