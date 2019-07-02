Adios Nike! Hero Governor Ducey Stands Up for Betsy Ross’s Flag

In time for Independence Day, Colin Kaepernick reared his Marxist head and demanded Nike withdraw their “Betsy Ross” flag sneakers. Remarkably, Nike did. Kaepernick walks around with Castro tee shirts and cops as pigs socks, but he’s offended by our Betsy Ross.

In his revisionist history, Betsy and her flag are mindful of slavery. You have to hate America to tie Betsy to slavery.

Nike has been harshly criticized but none came out so powerfully as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. He withdrew all incentives for Nike to move to Arizona. He said the state did just fine without them and they don’t need them now.

The latest excuse by Michael Spencer is we can’t use Betsy’s flag because some racist group named III% uses it. That’s insane. Anyone can damage our flags then??? Have people lost their sensibilities? It’s more of a reason to take it back.

Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ. THREAD—>

1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

And then this news broke yesterday afternoon. 2/https://t.co/NmM8OPGR0G — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it. 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her. 9/9 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Senator Cruz also had his say

It’s a good thing @Nike only wants to sell sneakers to people who hate the American flag…. @NFL #HappyFourth https://t.co/G6w8vDjvLP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019

Yep, I own lots of @Nike I’ve been a life-long customer, since I was kid. But they’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke? https://t.co/XQfO9Dh737 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2019