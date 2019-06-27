AdiosTrump Trends & AOC Picks the Winners

#AdiosTrump is trending on Twitter with the trolls claiming the Democrat candidates were so outstanding last night that he hasn’t a chance to beat them. Meanwhile, the President didn’t even bother trolling the debates since the candidates were so bad.

Colbert chose the obtuse AOC to discuss the results on his show.

“I really do think this was a breakaway night,” AOC said. “I think Elizabeth Warren really distinguished herself. I think Julian Castro really distinguished himself. I think Cory Booker did a great job in talking about criminal justice.”

And, though AOC believes Warren, Castro, and Booker won the night, so far no candidate has won her endorsement.

When Colbert asked who she’s endorsing, AOC replied, “I have endorsed no one yet.” “Oh, you’re not prepared to do that tonight?” Colbert asked. AOC responded with a laugh, saying, “No, absolutely not.”

AOC’s PICKS

LaRaza Rosie’s Boy

Open Borders Castro will make certain that a man who pretends to be a woman can get an abortion.

.@JulianCastro on his support of taxpayer-funded abortion for transexuals: “I believe in reproductive justice” pic.twitter.com/RUGxnSqsUJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2019

He wowed everyone when he called for decriminalizing illegal border crossings as he has been demanding since April. Warren pitched it two days ago but he got to say it first and it’s apparently a big plus in the eyes of Democrats, if you believe the media.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Wednesday their position is proof the Democratic Party is the party of open borders.

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke was somewhat reluctant to interfere with efforts to detain criminals at the border. That’s when Castro berated him, “If you did your homework on this issue, you would know that we should repeal this section,” Castro said.

Big Chief Warren

Warren sees no reason at all to stop an abortion at any time. She also found ways to destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs and offer even more free stuff. Warren pretended the economy is terrible as did a number of other Democrats.

“Who is this economy really working for?” Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said the economy is working for the wealthy and powerful, and not everyone else. https://t.co/3N0SJ39VM2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0qEu22Xi8K — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2019

Warren wants to abolish private insurance.

Democratic 2020 candidates debated over universal health care, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Bill De Blasio calling for abolishing private insurance https://t.co/SqG4oouwhG pic.twitter.com/ioH4TZEZjp — CNN (@CNN) June 27, 2019

A big topic of discussion was the House-passed Equality Act Democrats in the House voted for unanimously. It would completely reform the Civil Rights Act, adding gender identity as a protected class and mandating many other ways the protected classes cannot be touched. For instance, the bill would require schools to allow transgender athletes to compete with girls and use their locker rooms and bathrooms. It would relegate the majority’s freedoms and protections to the dustbin of history.

Booker Really Cares

Booker proclaimed that an overhaul of civil rights law is “not enough,” because the country needs to do more about violence against the transgender community. Then he made up stuff.

“We do not talk enough about trans Americans, especially African-American trans Americans, and the incredibly high rates of murder right now,” he said. “We don’t talk enough about how many children, about 30 percent of LGBTQ kids, who do not go to school because of fear.”

Booker’s also quite the hypocrite too by the way.

FACT: Cory Booker has accepted over $400,000 from the pharmaceutical industry during his political career. pic.twitter.com/1HUfFVBGVU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2019

It’s the first debate for a U.S. presidency where candidates spoke Spanish to pander to people from other lands. Booker’s expression while Beto panders is priceless.

Booker explained his expression later to Anderson Cooper. “I just knew he had laid a gauntlet down,” Booker told CNN’s Anderson Cooper with a chuckle. “And I was talking a little bit with [Julián] Castro. Both he and I knew, as people who can speak Spanish, that now we were gonna bring it as well.”

The only reasonable, legitimate candidate was John Delaney which is why you will never see him again.

There was an audio breakdown during the gun discussion and MSNBC had to cut to break. President Trump share a funny, modified version mocking their technical difficulties.