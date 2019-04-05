African Catholic Cardinal Condemns Mass Migration as “Slavery”

The top African cardinal of the Catholic Church has condemned the “false” interpretation of the Bible to promote mass migration.

He likens it to a “new form of slavery.”

“It is better to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to a Europe in full decadence,” Cardinal Robert Sarah told French publication Valeurs Actuelles. “It is a false exegesis to use the Word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these rifts.”

THEY “MARRY THE STUPID EVOLUTION OF THE WORLD”

The head of the Vatican’s liturgy office criticized priests and bishops who “say fuzzy things, vague, imprecise, to escape criticism, and they marry the stupid evolution of the world.”

He called out church leaders for being more interested in political activism than spreading the message of Jesus Christ.

“If he does not teach the faith, if he enjoys activism instead of reminding people that they are made for prayer, he betrays his mission,” he said. “Jesus says, ‘I will strike the shepherd and the sheep of the flock shall be scattered.’ This is what is happening today. People no longer know who to turn to.”

PENNILESS MIGRANTS WITHOUT DIGNITY

“All migrants who arrive in Europe are penniless, without work, without dignity…This is what the Church wants?” he asked.

“The Church can not cooperate with this new form of slavery that has become mass migration. If the West continues in this fatal way, there is a great risk that, due to a lack of birth, it will disappear, invaded by foreigners, just as Rome has been invaded by barbarians,” Sarah cautioned.

This Cardinal could one day succeed the Pope! Let’s hope so.

The globalist Pope thinks the world is our “common home.”

Every human being has the right to life, to dream and to find his or her rightful place in our “common home”! Every person has a right to the future. #ApostolicJourney — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 30, 2019