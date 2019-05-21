African illegals storm a French airport, “France does not belong to France!”

“France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one leader of the group could be heard yelling into a loudspeaker.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa stormed the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, keeping people from boarding their flights until they got to meet with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. Riot police were called in.

About 400 to 600 protesters also demanded a meeting with the leaders of Air France and called upon the airline to “stop any financial, material, logistical or political participation in deportations.”

If they are brazen enough to come into a country illegally, they are brazen enough to demand that which they are not entitled to. They will make lousy citizens.

In a statement, they demanded an end to all deportations, some claiming France does not belong to France. They also demanded permanent residency or citizenship, housing, and freedom of movement for all.

The right thing to do would have been to have SWAT put them on planes to their homeland.

The protest was organized by the migrant support group La Chapelle Debout, which said its members call themselves “Black Vests.”

Local news outlet Le Parisien reported an Air France delegation did meet with the group, according to the Daily Mail.

One protester said the event would be duplicated in the future with other targets.

IF THEY DON’T DEPORT THEM, MORE WILL COME

“We have targeted Air France, and other actions will follow,” he said.

IT’S COMING HERE

This is a sign of things to come in the United States.

Kirsten Gillibrand recently said she wouldn’t use the detention system at all. Tucker responded to that last night.

Ask yourself what you would do. Do they deserve all the freebies and the right to stay. How long before a Democratic President in the USA will kowtow to a similar group.

One was wearing a $1,000 coat.

