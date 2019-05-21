African illegals storm a French airport, “France does not belong to France!”

“France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one leader of the group could be heard yelling into a loudspeaker.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Africa stormed the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, keeping people from boarding their flights until they got to meet with Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. Riot police were called in.

About 400 to 600 protesters also demanded a meeting with the leaders of Air France and called upon the airline to “stop any financial, material, logistical or political participation in deportations.”

If they are brazen enough to come into a country illegally, they are brazen enough to demand that which they are not entitled to. They will make lousy citizens.

In a statement, they demanded an end to all deportations, some claiming France does not belong to France. They also demanded permanent residency or citizenship, housing, and freedom of movement for all.

The right thing to do would have been to have SWAT put them on planes to their homeland.

The protest was organized by the migrant support group La Chapelle Debout, which said its members call themselves “Black Vests.”

Local news outlet Le Parisien reported an Air France delegation did meet with the group, according to the Daily Mail.

One protester said the event would be duplicated in the future with other targets.

IF THEY DON’T DEPORT THEM, MORE WILL COME

“We have targeted Air France, and other actions will follow,” he said.

“Documents, housing & freedom of movement for all!” Yesterday around 500 people of occupied part of Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris calling on @AirFranceFR “end any financial, logistical or political participation in deportations.” @chapelledebout pic.twitter.com/5NnkAa3gyi — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) May 20, 2019

IT’S COMING HERE

This is a sign of things to come in the United States.

Kirsten Gillibrand recently said she wouldn’t use the detention system at all. Tucker responded to that last night.

WATCH THE SHORT CLIPS

Ask yourself what you would do. Do they deserve all the freebies and the right to stay. How long before a Democratic President in the USA will kowtow to a similar group.

#Update: Just in – Video of the moment these 400 African illegal immigrants stormed in the terminal of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. #France pic.twitter.com/vPaxkpseDz — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

🚨500 African illegals occupy Terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris demanding to speak to France’s Prime Minister. 🚨Some in the crowd chant: “France does not belong to the French!”#WakeUpAmericapic.twitter.com/hFMMxJGSsC — 🇺🇸 Consmover 🇺🇸 (@consmover) May 20, 2019

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that undocumented immigrants are protesting in the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris right now and won’t let people board their flights until they meet and talk with with the prime minister Édouard Philippe of #France, Riot CRS police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/fextoWCs6S — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

One was wearing a $1,000 coat.

Those 400 illegal migrants who blocked travel at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris today, demanding permanent legal status to stay seem really hard up……… pic.twitter.com/lN1C5FBL4k — Faith J Goldy ✝️ (@FaithGoldy) May 20, 2019

#Update: Just in – All of these undocumented immigrants are from African decent, and are demanding that prime minister Édouard Philippe, will give all of them permanent legal status and papers to stay in #France. And saying we will not leave Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. pic.twitter.com/lWLonHL6ww — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019