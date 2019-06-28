Africans Continue to Pour in, No Mexican Troops in Sight

The Epoch Times actually reports the news and their star reporter, Charlotte Cuthbertson has been watching the flow of Africans into the country. She has yet to see the promised Mexican soldiers. Haitians are also pouring in. The Mexican government lied as usual and the truth is that these uneducated people from communist lands will bring our country down. They aren’t coming to assimilate.

Just watched 2 groups of Africans from Congo and Angola cross illegally into Mexico from Guatemala across the Suchiate River on tube rafts. 8 men, 4 woman, 6 kids. pic.twitter.com/6MtAdmVRSh — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 27, 2019

This morning, a group of Haitians illegally crossed the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico. 8 men, 1 woman, 1 child. One man said he travelled via Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico. Others via Brazil. pic.twitter.com/YWTfBSujCi — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 28, 2019

Mexico's Foreign Minister said the 6k troop deployment was complete for the Mexico-Guatamala border, but none have shown up at this busy crossing in southeast Mexico.https://t.co/yeh5jlpKiV — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 27, 2019

One guy from Angola said he took a boat to Colombia (10 days), walked through jungle for 10 days, and has spent 2 months getting this far (to Mexico). Angolan woman said she flew to Panama first. She has a 2yo with her. pic.twitter.com/t13UPNinLV — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 27, 2019

This is the end of our sovereignty and our nation if this continues and it’s the Democrats making it happen. There are a lot of awful Republicans too, but the Democrats are full-blown socialists who want to destroy our nation.

THE INSANITY AT THE BORDER

As you read this, just keep in mind that all the Democratic candidates for President support this and all want to give them free healthcare while our own citizens often don’t have it and many live on the streets.

Sydney Hernandez is one of the few reporters actually doing her job. In this clip, a little six-year-old was sent alone through trafficking territory so she can join her mother in New Jersey. Obviously, her mother is here illegally.

#SPECIALREPORT: As thousands continue to cross illegaly into the U.S, local police are now assisting Border Patrol through a federally funded program, Operation Stonegarden. In this report, you’ll hear from immigrants, officers and agents as I take you into stash houses and more. pic.twitter.com/2FSqlDg7aV — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) May 18, 2019

This is what our law enforcement does and what your Congress clearly supports.

#BORDERNEWS As multiple agencies have been sent to help Border Patrol with the increase in immigrants crossing, they are given different assignments. This exclusive picture was taken in McAllen at a processing center showing members of the U.S Coast Guard taking care of babies. pic.twitter.com/f3Tcuc9XMg — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 28, 2019

Drugs pour in by any means possible.

#BORDERNEWS A woman was arrested after Border Patrol agents say she hid meth, cocaine and heroin inside her child’s stroller near Murreita, California. CBP says the 23 packages of drugs she hid was worth $101,680. A baby was sitting in the car seat when the drugs were found. pic.twitter.com/IuplUXa1ux — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) June 27, 2019