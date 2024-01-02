After a 7.5 Magniture Earthquake in Japan, Tsunami Warning Is Lifted

People had evacuated coastal areas after an alert warned of a possible Tsunami following a 7.5 Magnitude earthquake. The warning has been lifted.
NHK has aired tsunami footage from the town of Shika. This video was taken at around 5:40PM, about 1.5 hours after the first earthquake. This tsunami was not powerful enough to push over barriers and into the town. pic.twitter.com/LUmw0HUE5X
— Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) January 1, 2024
-
Praying for everybody in Japan, in the earthquake. #Tsunami #Japan #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/6tnd2sVjqj
— Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) January 1, 2024
#JAPAN has been hit by a massive 7.6 #EARTHQUAKE!
Orders to evacuate have been issued, along with tsunami warnings.
I hope everybody is safe pic.twitter.com/hZrLPk5a3Y
— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2024