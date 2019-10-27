After Baghdadi! Journos & profs say Trump’s a “war criminal,” impeach him

The President led a hugely successful operation against ISIS last night, killing their leader Bakr al-Baghdadi and some of his top lieutenants. No U.S. forces were killed or injured. It was a brilliant and courageous action with the President giving credit to all those who contributed.

He also mentioned taking some of the oil and that became the left’s excuse for screaming impeachment. Almost immediately, the haters were out to destroy any talk of his success.

The President would not do it without the agreement of Congress and, in the Iraq situation, it only lost by one vote.

THE OIL

“Where Lindsey and I totally agree is the oil,” Trump said. “The oil is so valuable. For many reasons. It fueled ISIS: number one. Number two: it helps the Kurds. Because it’s basically been taken away from the Kurds. They were able to live with that oil. And number three: it can help us because we should be able to take some also.”

He explained that it’s expensive to guard it and our expenses should be covered.

“And what I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an Exxon or Mobil, or one of our great companies, to go in there and do it properly,” he continued. “Right now it’s not big – it’s big oil underground. But it’s not big oil up-top. Much of the machinery’s been shot and dead. It’s been through wars.”

He is also protecting the oil from Iran.

The President said taking oil from Iraq only lost by one vote in Congress and if we had taken the oil, they might have been a lot more cooperative. Iraq won’t even give U.S. companies preference in contracts, and quite the opposite is true. They usually can’t get the oil contracts in Iraq after we spent billions and billions and lost thousands of our military, with many more coming back injured, trying to save Iraq.

SCREAMING WAR CRIMES

University College London Professor and political scientist Brian Klaas called Trump a war criminal for “plundering oil.”

“Just to be clear: despite Trump’s statements, oil in Syria does not belong to the United States or to Donald Trump. Plundering oil, as Trump seems to be suggesting, would be a violation of international law and could amount to a war crime,” Klaas tweeted.

Others are picking up on it on Twitter. Who knows where this gets started, but it’s definitely left-wing hate. If the Geneva Convention doesn’t allow the U.S. to use any of the oil or lead in acquiring contracts, Congress will sort that out. He’s not talking about doing it by fiat.

Trump Claiming Oil Fields Draws Criticism: Looting Syria’s Natural Resources a ‘War Crime’ https://t.co/ZWpYstPy3X via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 27, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump is stepping on his own message by talking about letting US companies extract Syria’s oil. Looting another country’s natural resources would be a war crime. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 27, 2019

Let’s say it together, again: Donald Trump as Commander in Chief is a disgrace to our men and women in uniform. #Baghdadi #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/jvCJi8RlUG — VoteVets (@votevets) October 27, 2019

Trump seems to be just fine with war crimes. And abandoning our allies. And putting US soldiers in harms way. And denigrating our law enforcement & intelligence communities. And putting our national security at risk for personal gain. And corrupting our institutions. And, and… — J (Trump is a racist) Dub (@jweland) October 27, 2019

Trump’s “keep the oil” position is not about the Kurds or establishing some sort of international trust to fund post-conflict reconstruction efforts. He’s talking about the US and US companies profiting, which would violate Geneva Conventions and US law: https://t.co/8XiKJeSbb0 https://t.co/TsmpaGngmm — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) October 27, 2019

A PORTION OF THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH

Well done team USA! Baghdadi as a coward running and crying is the best part of the speech, he died like a dog…great detail Mr. President. #USA Trump addresses the nation following the takedown of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi https://t.co/hRbzeBnblF — Dean Myerow (@DeanMyerow) October 27, 2019