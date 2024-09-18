After He Corrupted the Debate, David Muir Lost 12% Viewership

David Muir lies every night, and since his corrupt debate, his ratings have been down 12%, as they should be. He should be off the air along with Linsey Davis. After averaging 7.6 million, he was down to 6.7 million. We don’t know for certain if it is because of the debate, but it should be. It was three against one, with Mr. Trump being debated and fact-checked with lies.

ABC’s David Muir says that the controversy surrounding his historically awful moderation of the presidential debate is “just noise.” Well his ratings are DOWN 12% following the debate. Less people are listening to his nightly noise now. Good! pic.twitter.com/XBH6KPLxni — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 17, 2024

David Muir Might Be Corrupting the News Service

As we explained, a whistleblower filed an affidavit attesting to several highly concerning deceptions Muir and Davis engaged in during the debate. If true, it’s a bombshell. Much of it is confirmed by he actual debate and by CNN.

The document alleges close collaboration between the network and Kamala Harris’ campaign before the recent debate against Donald Trump. Similar questions to those asked were given to the Harris team pre-debate; certain questions were not asked; the moderators agreed to fact-check only President Trump, et cetera.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman reshared viral screenshots of the affidavit, tagging Disney CEO Bob Iger and calling for answers. Ackman expressed concerns, saying, “I find the allegations credible as written, particularly because the affidavit was reportedly made the day before the debate and mentions details, like Harris’ smaller podium, that only became public later.”

Hindustan Times reported this, but our media did not!

He didn’t confirm it, but he said it substantially matched what took place during the debate. Ackman asked Bob Iger to investigate.

“Our democracy depends on transparency, especially concerning events that can influence the outcome of a presidential election,” he wrote on X.

As Ackman said, ABC has not denied this. My guess is the media will simply ignore it. Mr. Ackman is also considering notifying the SEC.

.@RobertIger Dear Bob, I assume that you have been made aware of this affidavit which was made public earlier today in which a whistleblower states that @ABC worked closely with the @KamalaHarris campaign in sharing the substance of the questions, avoiding certain topics,… https://t.co/Y95zdQ5Vk3 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 16, 2024

For the skeptics in the replies below, the SEC understands the importance of the US securities markets. I believe it is one of the most non-partisan of our government agencies. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 17, 2024