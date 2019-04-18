After Raining HELL on Trump for 2 years with a hoax, Dems get desperate

After two hellish years of the Democrats tearing apart the President and his supporters over a hoax, and after destroying the lives and livelihoods of innocent people, Democrats are demanding Attorney General Bill Barr shut up.

They are angry the President will see the report before they have had a chance to muddy the waters. They are paranoid about Barr possibly offering a single comment that could exonerate the President, even in the slightest.

The Democrats are desperate and want to stop the press conference today or at least damage Bill Barr. Jerrold Nadler’s demanding Attorney General Barr cancel it with ridiculous allegations. Unfortunately, some will believe Nadler.

Democrats believe the nineteen liberals and anti-Trumpers who were chosen by Robert Mueller to investigate President Trump will come through with name-calling and accusations when the report is released sometime before noon today. They likely will, but, still, they’re not sure, and they certainly don’t want Bill Barr interfering in their planned attacks by making any remarks lessening the impact.

Sean Hannity thinks lots of indictments are coming their way with the Horowitz report, but we will have to see if there is any honor left at the DOJ.

Bill Barr doesn’t care what the politicians say or do. He does his job. But Democrats ran only on collusion and trashing the President. They undermined faith in our systems with their hoax and it’s crumbling. They’re desperate and maligning Barr, casting aspersions on him to destroy his credibility, is simply their latest tactic.

DEMS LOSE THEIR MINDS

Democrats are used to an FBI director who names all the crimes Hillary committed and then says she didn’t mean it and no attorney in the country would prosecute her. And they’re used to an Attorney General who tells Americans to rise up against the right.

Nasty woman Maxine Waters lost her mind over Bill Barr in advance of the presser.

Nancy Pelosi says: AG Barr has thrown out his credibility and the DOJ’s independence with his single-minded effort to protect Donald Trump above all else. The American people deserve the truth, not a sanitized version of the Mueller Report approved by the Trump Administration.

Chuck Schumer says: The process is poisoned. Barr shouldn’t be spinning the report at all, but it’s doubly outrageous he’s doing it before America is given a chance to read it. Barr doesn’t want Americans to make up their own mind. What is he so afraid of?

It’s ironic since it is Democrats who want to poison Americans’ minds. They will take any piece they can to spin tales.

George Soros’s main man, David Corn wants reporters to boycott the presser. If you go to Corn’s Twitter feed, it is filled with hate, lies, and pro-far-left rants.

#BoycottBarr? Should reporters not attend a press conference about a report before they can read it? (Not calling for a boycott. But it’s an interesting thought exercise.) — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 17, 2019

Hardcore leftist Hakeem Jeffries wants you to believe in advance that the Attorney General has no credibility.

So-called Attorney General is presiding over a dog and pony show. Here is a thought. Release the Mueller report tomorrow morning and keep your mouth shut. You have ZERO credibility.https://t.co/fKFeexUKkX — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 17, 2019

The WaPo gal has been paranoid about not getting to see enough about the “obstruction” piece since that is what Democrats are pinning their impeachment hopes on.

BREAKING — Get ready to see a LOT of Mueller report. We’re told it will be lightly redacted, revealing a “granular” look at possible obstruction of justice evidence debated in probe of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Y7dUZwmdS4 — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) April 18, 2019

Miller also wants Barr silenced.

I can’t think of any reason Barr needs to hold a press conference to discuss a report Mueller wrote. He needs to get out of the way. https://t.co/gJbazzL8sO — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 17, 2019