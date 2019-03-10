After Saying Nothing About Omar, Schumer Blames Trump

The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said nothing as Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted anti-Jewish messages on Twitter and made hateful comments against Israel. Most recently, she suggested that U.S. support for Israel demonstrates dual loyalty. She hates Israel and is a supporter of the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

Schumer’s silence is in line with his character.

President Trump called out the Democratic party, saying it has become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Trump added that most lawmakers would agree that the resolution, which did not mention Omar’s name, was a disgrace “if you get an honest answer.”

It was a disgrace. The resolution became a ‘hate all hate’ resolution condemning hate against everyone except white men and conservatives. It was the unAmerican communist Linda Sarsour herself who took credit for omitting Omar’s name and making it more about everyone else.

SCHUMER CASTS BLAME ON TRUMP AS A DIVIDER

Schumer, a waste of a hack representing New York, didn’t say a thing about Omar’s racism, but he did attack and blame the President.

“For the president, who when neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville in front of a synagogue and said ‘burn it down’ and he said ‘both sides’ are to blame, this is a new divisive low,” wrote Schumer on Facebook.

“His comments show the president is only interested in playing the politics of division and not in fighting anti-Semitism. Mr. President, you have redefined chutzpah,” added Schumer.

For him to bring up Charlottesville when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were just as vile. They intruded on the march of the nutjobs in Unite the Right. I happen to know there were a lot of good people on both sides who didn’t realize what the march was going to turn into. As far as the unfortunate death of the woman hit by a car pushed into her by a car hit by a neo-Nazi, the neo-Nazi is a paranoid schizophrenic.

So, there you have it. Schumer still doesn’t give a hoot that this hater, Ilhan Omar is dividing us and attacking Jews.

THE PARTY OF ANTI-SEMITISM, INFANTICIDE, SOCIALISM, ANTI-1ST AND ANTI-2ND AMENDMENT

Rep. Liz Cheney explained once again why she was one of the 23 Republicans who voted against the resolution.

She told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that Democrats are now “enabling” anti-Semitism in their party.

“It was really clearly an effort to protect Ilhan Omar,” Cheney said. “To cover up her bigotry and anti-Semitism by refusing to name her.”

The leadership in the Democrat Party “has been in power for two-and-a-half months now and in that time they have become the party of anti-semitism, infanticide, socialism, backed legislation that’s violated the First Amendment, the Second Amendment,” she said.

That has to change.

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says Democrats are “enabling anti-Semitism” and describes why she voted against resolution condemning hate. #MTP #IfItsSunday@Liz_Cheney: “I decided to vote against it because it was really clearly an effort to protect Ilhan Omar.” pic.twitter.com/wDDiT3aYuO — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 10, 2019

DEMS SEEM TO BE EMBRACING THEIR NEW IMAGE

Sadly as Mr. Saavedra says, the Democrat Party didn’t really push back against being called the party of anti-semitism and anti-Israel.

The Democratic Party really did not push back against this statement from Trump: “The Democrats have become an anti-Israel party. They’ve become an anti-Jewish party.” https://t.co/gKZ0LBigRy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 10, 2019