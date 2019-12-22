AG Barr calls out George Soros for “subverting our legal system”

George Soros has funded races for district attorneys and sheriffs throughout the nation, funding the furthest left who are soft on crime. They have caused disorder and anarchy, releasing murderers and demonizing the police.

Attorney General Bill Barr has taken it on. In an interview with Martha MacCallum, he called out the leftist billionaire for subverting our legal system, causing more crime and violence.

Watch:

AG Barr calls out how Soros is subverting our legal system and leading to more crime and violence pic.twitter.com/fAdCQY6BEi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 21, 2019

THE DANGEROUS DA’S

The Soros DAs are dangerous. They have a far-left social justice agenda and they want to release criminals, not prosecute them.

The Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner is one of them and crime is way up. He’s releasing murderers without bail and forcing sentence reductions for the worst criminals. According to PhillyMag, “Gun-related violent crime is rising in Philadelphia. The police force is demoralized. Victims of crimes, their families, and advocacy groups feel betrayed.”

Watch:

George Soros and his son are funding these races in Florida and other states despite the fact that they live in New York.

These DAs Are Communists

George Soros funded the new San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin, who is the son of two terrorist murderers and was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, two Weather Underground terrorists. Chesa won’t prosecute a lot of crimes.

The anti-law enforcement DA in St. Louis, Kim Gardner has an exclusion list of police she has decided can’t testify. She won’t prosecute drug dealers in many cases. Gardner blamed the police for shooting a drug dealer who tried to shoot them.

Then there’s the infamous Kim Foxx who let the very guilty Jussie Smollett go without charges.

There are dozens more in Texas, San Diego, throughout the nation, causing mayhem.

Howie Carr discussed a few of them on Tucker’s show. One of them is Queens DA Tiffany Cuban, a Soros-backed communist Democrat and self-described Queens ‘queer.’

Watch: