AG Barr Has a New Path to Ask the Citizenship Question

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the Justice Department has a new legal strategy for adding a question about citizenship status onto the 2020 census, according to a new report.

In a visit to South Carolina today, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said to expect the administration will present a legal path work-around that will allow a question on citizenship to be added to the 2020 Census.

“I think over the next day or two you’ll see what approach we’re taking,” Barr told reporters in South Carolina. “And I think it does provide a pathway for getting the question on the Census.”

They have a new team of lawyers who might be thinking out of the box.

The attempt by the Justice and Commerce Departments to add the question was struck down by a recent 5-4 Supreme Court decision.

It’s absurd that the Supreme Court found the question could not be added when there is a great deal of legal precedent for it. We don’t know who’s fault it was that the case went sour, but it was absurd as we said. Up until 2010, when Barack Obama removed the question, it was a normal part of a census.

The comments from Barr follow DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec announcing that the DOJ was switching up its legal team in the census case.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday to expect a legal work-around that will allow for a citizenship question to be added to the 2020 Census.https://t.co/IaR95VEazV — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) July 8, 2019