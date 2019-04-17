AG Barr overrules court on asylum seekers, ends catch-and-release

Attorney General Bill Barr overruled immigration appeals court decisions of 2005 making detained asylum seekers who have passed a credible fear interview eligible for release on bond. He cited pre-existing law.

It essentially ends catch-and-release.

Barr’s decision effectively blocks the path commonly used by migrants trying to get into the U.S. using the court system, even though 80 percent of asylum cases at the southern border do not ultimately lead to entry into the U.S., according to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. It would end the so-called catch-and-release system which may be indirectly funding the Central American migration.

The ruling gives DHS the authority to release them, not the courts. This change takes place in 90 days.

In his decision, Barr said that asylum seekers who begin in expedited removal, in which they are not given the right to see a judge, and are then transferred to full removal proceedings, in which they wait to make their case before a judge, should not be released on bond. It means that thousands of asylum seekers who once would have been out on bond and living in the U.S. while awaiting a decision on their status will now be kept in detention centers, where the wait times are now climbing from months to a year.

Where are they going to keep them all? In any case, it’s nice to see an AG who actually wants to counter some of these judicial rulings that are opposed to the best interests of the United States’ national security.

Meanwhile, The Hill Reporter wants you to think of Bill Barr as having troubling ties to Russia. While he was in the private sector, he had associations with Russia-based Alfa Bank and The Vector Group, another Russian company. That is not an issue and it’s perfectly legal, but they want him to recuse himself from Russia everything. It’s just another gimmick.