AG Barr to Congress: the President’s NOT your “errand boy”

The far-left Democrats are giving up on their collusion narrative and moving to Trump is a crook. There will be lots of vile headlines and anonymously-sourced stories saying Trump’s business dealings were dishonest. It will never end. This is the coup without end. Bill Barr is fighting, not for President Trump as Democrats claim, but for the presidency and the Constitution.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr dismissed left-wing complaints that he’s President Trump’s attorney. In an interview with the WSJ, he said Democrats have repeatedly moved the goal posts, making note of the 20 endless probes in the House. It’s unjust.

“I felt the rules were being changed to hurt Trump, and I thought it was damaging for the presidency over the long haul,” Barr told the Wall Street Journal.

It hurts the President’s ability to deal with very dangerous foreign enemies and domestic ones as well.

It is the presidency, not the president, that he is defending, Barr told The Wall Street Journal during a trip to El Salvador.

Barr says he’s fighting for the presidency because the Democrats’ nonstop obstruction of a sitting president damages the office itself.

THE PRESIDENT IS NOT CONGRESS’S ERRAND BOY

Barr emphasized that the executive branch needs to be strong and independent, and not subordinate to partisan legislators who want the president to fail.

“At every grave juncture the presidency has done what it is supposed to do, which is to provide leadership and direction,” he told the Journal. “If you destroy the presidency and make it an errand boy for Congress, we’re going to be a much weaker and more divided nation.”

BARR STANDS FOR THE CONSTITUTION, THE RULE OF LAW

In a June 2018 memo to the Justice Department, Barr warned that if Mueller found Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey to be obstruction it “would have potentially disastrous implications, not just for the Presidency, but for the Executive branch as a whole.”

“The Constitution places no such limit on the President’s supervisory authority,” Barr argued.

Barr has also said “spying did occur” by the FBI on the Trump campaign in 2016. He launched a review to determine if that “spying” was “properly predicated” and whether “government officials abused their power and put their thumb on the scale.”

He put a serious US Attorney on it — John Durham.

“Government power was used to spy on American citizens,” Barr told the Journal in the first part of the interview, which was published last week. “I can’t imagine any world where we wouldn’t take a look and make sure that was done properly.”

THE HEMMER-BARR INTERVIEW

Bill Barr also interviewed with Fox News’s Bill Hemmer last week and made it clear that a review of the FBI’s handling was needed. There were too many unanswered questions and inadequate answers.

“I’ve noticed one of the talking points these days is, ‘Oh isn’t it a tragedy Barr is losing his reputation,”‘ or, ‘His legacy is being tinged because of his service in this administration,'” Barr told Fox News.

“I don’t think those people are really concerned about my legacy.”

You can watch the full 15-minute interview here: