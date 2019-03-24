AG Barr’s Letter! President Did Not Collude! No American Conspired

The Mueller report summary was sent to Congress by Attorney General Bill Barr and released soon after. Partisan Jerrold Nadler agrees the President did not commit a crime but he added that it does not exonerate him.

However, the report says quite definitively no American conspired with Russia. The President and his campaign did not collude or conspire with Russia.

Mueller didn’t exonerate the President and that will be used by people like Nadler although this is a complete win for the President. Mueller was merely covering his butt.

People should be happy. No American conspired with Russia. Mueller’s report is very definitive.

Democrats are already screaming to the media and on social media that the entire report must be released. There are parts, such as grand jury reports and FBI notes, that cannot be released legally, but Democrats want them released anyway.

The Department of Justice “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement.” — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

“Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction of justice offense,” the report concludes.

“The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to Congress.

NEW: Here is the full four-page letter that Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress summarizing the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. pic.twitter.com/7GfCuenDNj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 24, 2019