AG: Intel agencies spied on Trump’s Campaign, MSM frets over a resort spy

Everyone seems very concerned about the Chinese woman who sneaked into Mar-a-Lago and was caught. She might be a spy or not. It’s not the real story. The real story is what the Attorney General said yesterday. Our own spy agencies [perhaps foreign spy agencies too] spied on a political campaign.

The MSM has been very concerned and seems to be using it as a way to demonize the President. That is what concerns them most — how to make this about insulting Trump. They criticized the security and his possible connection to spying through incompetence or whatever. We kid you not. Wasn’t it Dianne Feinstein who had a Chinese spy as an aide for a couple of decades?

Passport and visa photos of self-described Shanghai businesswoman Yujing Zhang, 33, were among court documents submitted in the case Monday.

Zhang was arrested March 30, two days after entering the country, for allegedly lying to authorities and entering a restricted area at the posh Florida site.

We have her picture above and below, obtained by CBS News.

These images of Yujing Zhang on her passport and a visa were submitted in court today as part of the defendant's evidence.

There is no story yet, and the truly dangerous story is being ignored. Actually, there are two stories.

The first one is Bill Barr, the attorney general said he thinks the Trump campaign was spied on by our own intelligence agencies! That is so terrible. That is done in communist nations, not in free nations.

Secondly, we had throngs of nearly 100,000 sneak into the country last month alone. All of the people sneaking in will be released into the interior. How many of them could be spies??? Or just subversives??? Why does no one care? HELLO!!!

BILL BARR SAYS THERE WAS SPYING ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Attorney General William Barr dropped a bombshell Wednesday. He told a group of senators that he believes spying against the Trump campaign did take place in 2016.

“I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” Barr said during an exchange with Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur. But the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated,” Barr said.

Barr confirmed that he wasn’t just talking about just the FBI, he was referring to the intelligence agencies more broadly.

“I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of the intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016,” Barr said. He’s not investigating the entire FBI.

When Shaheen asked him why he felt the need to investigate, he said, “I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” he said. “We have rules about that,” and “people have to stay in their proper lanes.”

No kidding!

ALL THE ANONYMOUS PEOPLE COULD INCLUDE SPIES

Does anyone care that we have left our gates wide open at the border? They are catching lots of Chinese, Russians, Iranians, and so on.

At a congressional hearing, the RGV Chief made some alarming statements like the fact that people are pouring in from 50 different countries.

Border patrol has apprehended people from 50 different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, and Romania.

Look at who came in last week. All of them or most of them will be released.

Last week #YumaSector #BorderPatrol arrested people from 11 different countries for being illegally present in the U.S.

– Guatemala

– Honduras

– El Salvador

– Mexico

– Nicaragua

– India

– Romania

– Ecuador

– Afghanistan

– Yemen

– Republic of Myanmar pic.twitter.com/wsj5c9E4cW — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 29, 2019