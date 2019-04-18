AG: Trump’s innocent, Psycho Dems say Trump corrupted the DOJ

The reactions are what one would expect, but we’re concentrating on the left in this article who have spread lie after lie or bloviated with exaggerated tales to take the President down. People need to see what Democrats are doing. Unfortunately, they have the megaphone.

MSNBC is tearing Bill Barr apart, claiming he is compromised. They claim he offered his opinions. However, the statements he referenced came from the Mueller report.

Both MSNBC and CNN are gearing their attacks on obstruction of justice and Barr’s explanation, claiming the President is authoritarian since he thought he was under fire. Instead of seeing that as a mitigating factor in any obstruction case, they claim, of course, that he did obstruct justice.

One anonymous senior aide on the hill told Brian Williams, it was a “contemptible performance” by Barr.

THE CLINCHER

The clincher which has CNN and MSNBC reporters looking near-distraught was Bill Barr’s bottom line.

“After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special counsel confirmed that the Russian government-sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes,” Barr said at the press conference this morning.

“We now know that the Russian operatives who perpetrated these schemes did not have the cooperation of President Trump or the Trump campaign,” said Barr. “That is something that all Americans should be grateful to have confirmed.”

That was the purpose of this probe. Democrats could not care less about Russian interference.

President Trump referenced ‘Game of Thrones’ and tweeted ‘game over.’

Desperate Democrats are railing against Bill Barr’s press conference, claiming he is a lackey.

THE HACKS REACT

New York hack Chuck Schumer tweeted that the Attorney General is a member of Trump’s campaign.

Now that President @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign press conference is over: It’s time for Congress and the American public to see the #MuellerReport. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 18, 2019

Cory Booker accused Barr of “spin” as Trump’s appointee.

The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee. Release Mueller’s full report now. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 18, 2019

Speaker Pelosi said the presser was a “staggering partisan effort” and “spin.”

AG Barr has confirmed the staggering partisan effort by the Trump Admin to spin public’s view of the #MuellerReport – complete with acknowledgment that the Trump team received a sneak preview. It’s more urgent than ever that Special Counsel Mueller testify before Congress. https://t.co/waoGzLntlt — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 18, 2019

THE MEDIA IS SICK

The media isn’t even trying to present balance. It’s all one-sided.

Disgraced reporter Brian Williams, once fired for false reporting, said, “That was extraordinary.” Williams said following Barr’s press conference, “I think a conservative reading of what we just witnessed is at the age of 68, Bill Barr has decided he is fine with his legacy being the AG who took one for the team.”

They have to do this and say this. Their hoax just crumbled before their eyes.

The Attorney General just cleared the President and what do Democrats do? After two years of abusing the President and everyone tied to him, they are doubling down.

One panelist on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace, quoted Trump hater George Conway as an alleged legitimate source of conservative responses.

If you only listen to CNN and MSNBC, you would have no idea that the President was exonerated. They are claiming the reason for the report summary is the President has corrupted the DOJ at the highest levels.

And you thought the Democrats suddenly loved the DOJ. Think again. Wallace says conservatives like George Conway (a vile anti-Trumper) “feels gutted by contamination at the highest levelss of the Justice Department.”