Aged Red Diaper Baby Bernie Sanders Inches Closer to Running in 2020

Communist/Democrat Socialist Bernie Sanders will run a much bigger campaign than last time if he runs. He is currently the frontrunner according to some polls. While he’s inching closer to running, he won’t commit because he wants an escape hatch to save face.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sanders’ 2016 campaign manager Jeff Weaver Weaver made it clear Sanders did not miss his chance in 2016 and neither age nor the glut of progressives running can limit the 77-year old’s potential to win.

“This time, he starts off as a front-runner or one of the front-runners,” Weaver told The Associated Press, highlighting the senator’s proven ability to generate massive fundraising through small-dollar donations and his ready-made network of staff and volunteers.

Weaver added: “It’ll be a much bigger campaign if he runs again, in terms of the size of the operation.”

Oh goody.

Other socialists like Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Elizabeth Warren also plan to run.

BOOKER, ROB FROM THE DEAD TO PAY FOR THE LOWER-SALARIED PEOPLE

Cory Booker is already out enticing voters with a promise to tax them after they die so the state gets the money instead of their heirs. But don’t worry, he has some freebies to give — a universal income.

Booker explains that he will give everyone born in this country anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 per year for 18 years, depending on family income. The funds could only be used for home ownership or education.

“So somebody at the lowest income [level] in our country could have, by the time they’re 18, about $50,000 to invest in things that create wealth and expand opportunity,” Booker said, NTK Network reported.

He is very generous with other peoples’ money.

IT’S GOING TO BE UGLY

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said that the 2020 presidential campaign is “going to be ugly,” during an interview with MSNBC’s Mike Brzezinski at a “Know Your Value” event in San Francisco on Saturday.

“Let’s be honest. It’s going to be ugly,” Harris said, according to The Hill.

Rep. Liz Cheney warns that we must fight the socialists [communists].

HERE’S A FUN QUIZ