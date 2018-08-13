Agent Peter Strzok Is on Twitter, Oh, Also, He Was Fired

FBI agent Strzok was just fired and started a Twitter page right away. Yay! We will undoubtedly get to hear about what a great guy he is. He is “saddened” by the decision.
Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI. https://t.co/iET9SbeTrv pic.twitter.com/7VTswzjoxE
— Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 13, 2018
NEW ADDITION TO THE TWITTER SEWER
He’s going to be a real asset to the Twitter sewer. According to Daily Caller, the first tweet he ‘liked’ was a retweet of bottom feeder Jim Carrey’s. It compared South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, the chairman of House Oversight, to “a vile insect.” The tweet includes a sketch of Gowdy with the body of an insect.
“When Trey Gowdy woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed into a vile insect. After crawling into the people’s chamber he was promptly squashed by Agent Strzok of the FBI.” https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/qO0IDlUtxa
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 14, 2018
THAT’S HIS ACCOUNT
Jennifer Kay, a spokeswoman for Strzok’s attorney, confirmed it is his account says Daily Caller.
Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, said in a statement that the FBI’s deputy director decided to fire Strzok despite a recommendation from the bureau’s personnel division that he be suspended for 60 days and demoted.
That was the Insprector General Michael Horowitz’s recommendation. He doesn’t have any power and a decision can’t be tied to his recommendation.
Strzok set up a GoFundMe page so you can all donate to the man who singlehandedly ruined the FBI’s reputation.
What does all this mean for the Clinton probe and the Russia-Trump witch hunt? Strzok is facing criminal prosecution and so is Andrew McCabe, but it will probably add legitimacy to the witch hunt.
Catherine Herridge, Fox News correspondent discusses the firing in this clip taken today.
THE PRESIDENT IS HOPEFUL
The President is hopeful after hearing the news. He tweeted: “Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!”
Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018
It’s hard to believe anyone could be fired from a government agency. It’s not easy. The clamor and exposés must have gotten to the DoJ/FBI. This man singlehandedly devastated the reputation of the FBI.
Watch for details:
Wonderful news……….!!!! Just made my day..
I gather when there is only one or two minutes for a guest you are unable to ask too many questions. I would have liked to see Issa answer a question why McCabe was so quickly fired whereas Strzok lingered on.
I suspect part of the reason could be the IG Investigation into FISA abuses, since Strzok was deeply involved in that.
I Am getting tired of these politicians laying the blame on something else. Of course Government employees are difficult to fire, but WHY is that. It was Congress who passed the damn laws in the first place that created this. They can pass laws, as was done with the VA, that doesn’t allow the worst to keep their jobs.
There were news reports that a good many spent a great deal of time on the internet watching Porn. Porn?? That should be an automatic firing offense. Where I worked there were a number of employees caught with porn on their computers and were fired. When a person “logs on” there is a ‘history’ associated with that logon. So it’s not hard to find out who. Furthermore, there should be stringent restrictions on internet activity by employees. That, too, is easy to configure in User Security Profiles. These settings are “pushed” on each individual computer by admins.
Other news reports detailed people who weren’t even showing up for work. Another case whereby there should be immediate termination.
There are all kinds of cases that Congress can tailor to weed out worthless employees. Not only is there the cost of salaries, but retirement and health benefits.
One of the primary reason I voted for the President was because of “political corruption”. Both sides are now guilty of letting corruption get a pass. Both Mueller and Comey have made millions upon millions during short periods between Government employment. This is the widespread corruption by top level officials and politicians alike. No one wants to end the money pot they all partake in. Too see some indications of this the video “Boomtown” should be watched.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yvgt1X1M26k
and