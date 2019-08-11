Al Gore says he was right, we are at the point of no return on some issues

Science Hysteric Al Gore, who has renewed fame after being named in the Epstein papers released three days ago, believes the climate is at the point of no return as predicted.

.@algore claims vindication for his 2006 prediction that world would reach a climate “point of no return” by 2016 pic.twitter.com/J9yku6QLh7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2019

Without evidence, he claims alternative energy could save us.

Al Gore tells @jonkarl that climate change is “getting worse faster than we are mobilizing to solve it,” but the “good news” is that “we now have an upsurge in climate activism at the grassroots in all 50 states… and in every country in the world.” https://t.co/R4lrGZ4p51 pic.twitter.com/ayZqK9Ctiz — ABC News (@ABC) August 11, 2019

In 2006, he predicted that we had ten years left on the doomsday clock and, despite what he says, his predictions have not come to pass.

Two years ago, he also felt vindicated.

“First of all, we’ve seen a lot of progress since the first movie came out. We have the Paris agreement now. The cost of renewable energy has come down so quickly that people are switching over. Unfortunately, some levels of the Earth system have crossed a point of no return,” Gore said in 2017 during an interview with PJ Media on the green carpet of the An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power screening Wednesday evening at the Newseum.

His statement about The Paris agreement is silly. It hadn’t been implemented. And according to the creators of the agreement, it will take a 100 years to lower the Earth’s temperature by a half-degree. These are people who can’t even predict the weather next week, much less 100 years from now. The entire agreement is based on conservation but no one knows if that will work.

To accept Gore’s declarations, we have to agree that manmade CO2 is destroying the planet. Many of us don’t buy it.

A new study going around claims the answer to neutralizing man-made CO2 is to plant a trillion trees and eat less beef and lamb. At least it would cheaper than The Green New Deal which would turn over the entire economy to Democrats.

Democrats know none of this presents a threat. If they did, they would go nuclear. Nothing they come up gets us off fossil fuels to the net-zero they claim we must reach.

As John Hinderaker said at Powerline Blog about the Democrats, ‘…they build silly wind turbine farms that only produce electricity 40% of the time and therefore must be supplemented (or, rather, superseded) by natural gas plants that supply electricity the remaining 60% of the time, thus perpetuating reliance on fossil fuels. Wind energy really is one time when it is all about the Benjamins.”