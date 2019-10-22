Al Green wants Trump impeached for saying impeachment is like a lynching

Rep. Al Green, a friend of Louis Farrakhan’s, wants the President impeached for comparing lynching to impeachment. He claims the President is “weaponizing racism and bigotry.” Green said if the President continues to do that, he is no better than those who were “screaming blood or soil” or “those who burned crosses, it makes you no better than those who wore robes.”

He needs to calm down or he’s going to have a heart attack.

Then he went on to say the President is unfit and needs to be impeached.

The President used the word ‘lynching’ and he used it metaphorically. We are being told we can’t use the word, ‘lynching’ now?

HOUSE DEMOCRATS ARE PERMITTED TO COMPARE IMPEACHMENT WITH LYNCHINGS

It seems like yesterday when Jerry Nadler used the word. Actually, five House Democrats called the Clinton impeachment a ‘lynching’ or a ‘lynch mob.’

The Washington Post pointed out that Rep. Danny Davis, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Jim McDermott, and Rep. Charlie Rangel all referred to the Clinton impeachment as a lynching or a lynch mob.

AL GREEN HAS BEEN CALLING FOR IMPEACHMENT OVER EVERY ISSUE IMAGINABLE

During a September 2017 interview on SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Black Eagle’, Green announced he was going to bring articles of impeachment against the President because of his “behavior” since it “impacts society negatively”.

In other words, he wanted to file the charges though there is no crime. What happened to “high crimes and misdemeanors”?

Green said on the show, “The one thing that I hope I can get through on this call, is that impeachment does not require a crime to be committed.”

Green wanted to impeach the President over saying some countries are “shi**holes.” That was January 2018.

In July 2017, he was one of 25 House Democrats who wanted the President impeached over his tweet jokes.

By October 2017, he introduced Articles of Impeachment because he said Trump is a racist like Hitler.

In November 2017, he filed Articles of Impeachment.

In April 2018, he said Trump should be impeached for his tweets.

In September 2018, he said he needs to be impeachable because he’s “harmful to society.”

“What he has done to this society is harmful and in some cases, it may be irreparable – to tell police officers that you don’t have to be nice when you’re arresting someone,” Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) told Hill.TV co-hosts Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball during an interview that aired Thursday on “Rising.”

“These are the kinds of things that can cause long-term harm to society,” he added.

Green also said he believes Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey is an impeachable offense as is the President’s response to last year’s violent white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, Va. and his disparaging remarks against immigrants. “I think this kind of behavior is impeachable – as a matter of fact, I’m confident it is,” he said. In February of this year, he filed articles of impeachment, claiming the President is a racist. In March, he said he didn’t care what Nancy Pelosi said, he was going to continue calling for impeachment. In May 2019, he said he’s afraid that if the President isn’t impeached, he will be re-elected.