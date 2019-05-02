AL Rep says about abortion, “kill them now or kill them later”

The Alabama House of Representatives passed legislation two days ago that would keep new abortion facilities from opening near schools. It would also make it a crime for doctors to perform abortions at any stage of pregnancy unless the woman’s life is at risk.

Republican state Rep. Terri Collins of Decatur, Ala. defended her “Human Life Protection Act” during contentious debates on the House floor.

“This bill is focused on that baby that’s in the womb that is a person,” Collins said. “That baby, I believe, would choose life.”

Democratic lawmakers walked out in protest before the final 74 to 3 vote.

During the debate, Democrats questioned the motive for an abortion ban in a state that’s refused to expand Medicaid. “I do support life, but there are some people that just support birth they don’t support life,” said Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman of Birmingham, Ala. “Because after a child is born there are some things that need to happen. We need to make sure that child has adequate health care,” Coleman said.

Yesterday, during the abortion debate with Alabama legislators, Democrat State Rep. John Rogers, made a remarkable statement to lawmakers and to which many Democrats would agree.

Rogers had said that black kids are gonna die anyhow, so what’s the use of letting them be born in the first place.

In the clip, you can hear him say, “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

At least he knows abortion is killing.

Who elects people like this?

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

The Alabama Democrat John Rogers is campaigning for reelection in his district after more than twenty years in office, but he won’t put much effort into it if past is prologue.

Rogers hasn’t posted anything on his Facebook campaign page since 2014, but in 2014 he asked for his constituents support, telling them he doesn’t want to “bore” them “with the details as to what I have done for my district and the people of Jefferson County during my twenty plus year tenure in the state legislature.”