Al Sharpton Gives Himself a $437, 555 Bonus

Al Sharpton, loosely referred to as Reverend Sharpton, doesn’t always pay his taxes but he does get paid very well thanks to his non-profit “social justice” organization. The pot stirrer makes a quarter million dollars a year for threatening businesses and others who then pay hush money. It’s a shakedown operation.

The 63-year old ‘civil rights’ activist gave himself a nice bonus last year which showed up on his tax return. The amount, $437, 555, was a one-time bonus, until the next bonus. He is the 1 percent he rails against.

The Smoking Gun did the research. They write:

According to its tax return, the National Action Network “works within the spirit and tradition” of Martin Luther King Jr. and promotes “an agenda that includes an equal standard of justice and decency for all people regardless of race.” Sharpton, who serves as the group’s president and CEO, spends an average of 40 hours a week working for the organization, according to the tax return.

The reason for the bonus is he sacrificed salary in other years and he does not receive a pension or benefits.

Apparently, benefits do not include covering Sharpton’s hefty expenses–first-class air travel, luxury hotels, and a chauffeured car. Those are all covered by the National Action Network and look like benefits to many of us. The organization also rents his midtown Manhattan office.

