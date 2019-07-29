Carnival barker Al Sharpton is on his way to Baltimore to stir up racial tensions. He and many on the left claim it’s racist to criticize someone who is not white and to condemn the conditions of places [under Democrat rule] where most of the residents are Black. As Dan Bongino says in the clip below, we cannot drop this valid argument because the left is calling us names.

On Sharpton’s MSNBC show on Sunday, he attacked the president, claiming Trump was directing “insult after racist insult” at Cummings and the people of Baltimore. Turning his disdain toward conservatives, he said, “Here we have blatant, raw, racism, and crickets from the Republican party.”

TRUMP RESPONDS

President Trump is on Al Sharpton’s case as he heads for Baltimore to stir up trouble and pretend the President made racist comments about the people.

He tweeted: “I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

That statement is easily provable.

Trump added: “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, ‘it’s a personal favor to me.’ Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. [Trump Tower] during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

That’s provable too.

AL PRETENDS TRUMP’S A BIGOT

Al did not like that and is another socialist liar.

Outside of exploitation and race-baiting, what good have Al Sharpton and Elijah Cummings done? This all started with the President telling the truth about Baltimore and Cummings inaction or bad policies that have helped bring down his district. All Democrats know is give us more money, but, at the same time, they want it for failed policies.

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

No one is criticizing the people of Baltimore. They are victims of corrupt politicians with bad policies.

Dan Bongino leveled the liars this morning. It is now racist to criticize someone who is not white.

It’s ironic how hateful the Democrats are and they claim everyone else is a hater.

Watch Al’s “off the pigs” rant: