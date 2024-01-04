Alex Jones Exclusive: Epstein Tapes Hidden by Intel Agencies

Alex Jones has an exclusive about hard drives and tapes hidden by the DOJ/FBI. He believes they are the evidence people are looking for.
He has photos of the missing tapes.
-
If Epstein was blackmailing prominent people as the Guiffre testimony indicates, it would stand to reason that he had tapes and videos.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Biden Justice Dept/FBI is Hiding Hard Drives/Tapes Shot by Jeffrey Epstein and the Intel Agencies Chronicling Their Abuse of Children.
This information is 1000X more powerful than the #EpsteinClientList & flight logs we’re being distracted by!… pic.twitter.com/8K935rgbbC
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 4, 2024
Peter Nygard says he drained blood from baby’s bodies. Who knows if Nygard was telling the truth. I’m beginning to think the rich and famous are insane perverts.
VIDEO: Peter Nygard Confesses to Draining Babies' Bodies of Blood and Injecting It in His Body.
This is the Missing Link in the Epstein Coverup!#EpsteinClientList @JasonBermas #EpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/gGOFELeEPy
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 4, 2024
Although I do not think all of the rich and famous are like that, I think that some of them, because their money and power have allowed them to try almost everything, go in a submarine, go in a rocket in space, travel anywhere, eat in restaurants where one meal costs what the average person earns in one month, sleep in deluxe hotels where one night costs $20,000 , they also have tried any drug they want, have drank the most expensive wines and they have had sex with anyone they want
after they have done all that, they get bored, and it is too easy for them to obtain those things, they want something rare, special, exclusive that will give them a thrill
so what is left after you have tried everything, including swapping partners, group sex etc etc
what is left ?
sex with kids, sex with babies, human sacrifices
Don t get me wrong I am not defending them ! I am simply trying to explain how they get to do those things
I think having been able to try everything in this world they get bored and want something new, something forbiden
and what is left after you’ve done everything ?
pedophilia and human sacrifices
I repeat not every rich and famous person is like that, but I think many are.
They also do not want to age and die, and they can afford to pay people to get them miracle cures, illegal miracle elixirs…
which might explain why they are so pro-abortion, millions of foetuses and babies provide them with the source of those special ingredients that keep them young longer…
Its just a hypothesis, I do not have solid evidence, but we have things that strongly suggests that is what is going on…