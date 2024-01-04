Alex Jones Exclusive: Epstein Tapes Hidden by Intel Agencies

Alex Jones has an exclusive about hard drives and tapes hidden by the DOJ/FBI. He believes they are the evidence people are looking for.

He has photos of the missing tapes.

If Epstein was blackmailing prominent people as the Guiffre testimony indicates, it would stand to reason that he had tapes and videos.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The Biden Justice Dept/FBI is Hiding Hard Drives/Tapes Shot by Jeffrey Epstein and the Intel Agencies Chronicling Their Abuse of Children. This information is 1000X more powerful than the #EpsteinClientList & flight logs we’re being distracted by!… pic.twitter.com/8K935rgbbC — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 4, 2024

Peter Nygard says he drained blood from baby’s bodies. Who knows if Nygard was telling the truth. I’m beginning to think the rich and famous are insane perverts.

VIDEO: Peter Nygard Confesses to Draining Babies' Bodies of Blood and Injecting It in His Body. This is the Missing Link in the Epstein Coverup!#EpsteinClientList @JasonBermas #EpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/gGOFELeEPy — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 4, 2024

