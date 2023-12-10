Alex Jones Is Back on Twitter X- A Win for Free Speech

Alex Jones returns to X. The people have spoken. Nearly two million have called for his return on behalf of free speech. He was canceled before his comments on Sandy Hook for anyone who thinks that was the reason.

Out of nearly two million votes, 70% favor his return.

Elon put Jones under consideration after he heard his interview with Tucker Carlson. It’s another GFY to his advertisers and the operatives in or tied to the administration. He has courage.

Whatever you think of Alex Jones, the best opposition you can come up with is to debate him and win. Lying, canceling, and attacking people without evidence are the most effective ways to make the target a winner. Eventually, even the most obtuse among us see the person who lies, cancels, and attacks without substance as the problem.

Free speech always and forever in America!

The people have spoken and so it shall be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

Alex Jones has returned to X. pic.twitter.com/ApmYSMpaqw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 10, 2023

This is why he was banned:

It’s unbelievable that Alex Jones was banned from X because of this video while calling out a CNN reporter for lies and trying to get people censored. Unbelievable. How many people are called out daily? Unbelievable. WATCH pic.twitter.com/6c82qZiOSv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 9, 2023

70% voted to reinstate Alex Jones, Twitter account on Elon Musk’s POLL. Even though I disagree with many things about Alex Jones, I’ve been on the show many times, and think we ought to respect free speech no matter what. #AlexJones, #SandyHook #infowars pic.twitter.com/FxlAFwvQRN — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) December 10, 2023

