Alex Jones Sues Pelosi & the J6 Stalinist Committee

















Conservative broadcaster Alex Jones has sued Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the congressional J6 witch hunt committee to block the panel from accessing his phone records and forcing him to testify.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in US District Court in Washington, alleges that Pelosi and the investigative committee that she appointed are trying to suspend constitutional liberties “in coercive secret proceedings specifically designed to satiate a political witch hunt.”

The committee leftists and never-Trumpers subpoenaed Jones in November, demanding documents related to his role in organizing the protest.

AT&T RECORDS

According to the lawsuit, the panel also ignored the radio host’s constitutional objections, insisting that he testify in Washington on January 10, and it sought to obtain his phone records through AT&T.

Mark Meadows explained that when they get names of people the target communicated with, they subpoena that person’s records as well. It’s a broad fishing expedition.

These subpoenas for records are so broad that anyone with whom he was in contact gets dragged into it and loses their privacy as well.

“The select committee’s members have made it abundantly clear that they are only interested in prosecuting political adversaries,” the lawsuit states.

That would seem to be the case since Pelosi is the one who is responsible for security at the Capitol and she refused the 10,000 National Guard offered by then-President Trump, or her underlings did.

VIOLATING THE 1ST, 4TH, 5TH AMENDMENTS

The lawsuit added that Jones was put in the “unconscionable position” of facing imprisonment if he exercises his constitutional rights.

Jones claimed that the committee is violating his 1st Amendment rights as a journalist, his 4th Amendment right of privacy in his papers, and his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The lawsuit noted that committee chairman US Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) showed his disregard for those protections when he suggested in an MSNBC interview earlier this month that invoking the 5th Amendment may show that a witness is “part and parcel guilty to what occurred.”

Pelosi has flouted the requirements of the House bill that established the investigative committee, including provisions on the number of members and representatives of the minority party, the lawsuit said.

