Alex Jones Tells Tucker Biden Walks Around the WH Naked

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones claimed President Joe Biden’s has been wandering around the White House naked at night and believes that he is on drugs.

“He wanders around for the entire two and a half years, it’s getting worse, naked in the White House, in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is.”

Carlson agreed, “He is on drugs. I have established that. I know someone who witnessed it. I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines.”

So, was the cocaine found in the White House Joe Biden’s? He’s probably on dementia drugs.

Actually, would anyone be surprised if this is true?

Alex Jones says source told him that Joe Biden walks around the White House naked at night and is drugged up: “He wanders around for the entire two and a half years, but it’s getting worse… naked in the White House.. in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is..” pic.twitter.com/r6mf4O6Ae5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2023

Jones was permanently banned from X (formerly Twitter) in 2018 for violating policies on hate speech and harassment.

Elon Musk said on Thursday he would “consider” bringing back Jones on X after watching his interview with Tucker.

Alex Jones doesn’t expect to get back on. Elon would have to answer to the ADL. They and others could get him shut down.

Alex Jones Says He Doesn’t Expect Elon Musk to Reinstate His X Account “I understand that if he did that, the ADL and others would really be able to shut down Twitter”@TuckerCarlson @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jgmFXwH3aQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 7, 2023

The Full Interview

Ep. 46 The Alex Jones Interview TIMESTAMPS: 2:46 Alex Jones predictions

15:07 Deplatforming

21:59 Dividing us on race

25:37 The border

28:09 Austin

32:12 New World Order

42:09 Brian Stelter demon video

50:57 Depopulation

1:07:51 Food

1:13:51 Whiskey

1:16:22 Presidential… pic.twitter.com/IsJAQDUzDc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 7, 2023

