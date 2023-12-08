Alex Jones Tells Tucker Biden Walks Around the WH Naked

M Dowling
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones claimed President Joe Biden’s has been wandering around the White House naked at night and believes that he is on drugs.

“He wanders around for the entire two and a half years, it’s getting worse, naked in the White House, in the middle of the night, doesn’t know who he is.”

Carlson agreed, “He is on drugs. I have established that. I know someone who witnessed it. I’m not guessing at this. I know someone personally who witnessed him taking amphetamines.”

So, was the cocaine found in the White House Joe Biden’s? He’s probably on dementia drugs.

Actually, would anyone be surprised if this is true?

Jones was permanently banned from X (formerly Twitter) in 2018 for violating policies on hate speech and harassment.

Elon Musk said on Thursday he would “consider” bringing back Jones on X after watching his interview with Tucker.

Alex Jones doesn’t expect to get back on. Elon would have to answer to the ADL. They and others could get him shut down.

The Full Interview


2 Comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
27 minutes ago

He’s had thee enlivenment of three lobotomy’s, brain surgery 3 times, for brain aneurysms. Why do you think they keep biden around. Because he’s essentially a sock puppet prop, that says and does whatever his puppeteers want him to do.

Anonymous
Anonymous
3 seconds ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Equivalent not enlivenment. Damn spell checkers.

